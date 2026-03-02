Philipp Plein presents the Fall Winter 2026 collection, ‘Urban Glamour’

PHILIPP PLEIN, the renowned luxury fashion house, debuts their Fall / Winter 2026 Collection at their infamous showroom, reconfigured as ‘The Vault’ over Milan Fashion Week.

This season, PHILIPP PLEIN’s Fall / Winter Collection radiates the epitome of winter holidays, sophisticated faux furs, sleek leather and dramatic silhouettes are the core focus of the season. The collection emulates a crisp, cool aesthetic, where men’s and women’s tailoring comes together for a cohesive, yet bold collection.

The Autumn/ Winter 2026 Collection is an ode to the brands notable celebration of glamour, paired down with a monochromatic colour palette, enhancing the urban sophistication of the season. The collection draws a community of travel enthusiasts, whether they’re on a vacation in the winter sun, embellished with palm leaves and leopard, or a rendezvous in the après-chic slopes, draped in faux-furs and ski-jackets, there is something for everyone who values the luxury of a holiday.

FW26. Credits: PHILIPP PLEIN

This season, PHILIPP PLEIN revels in a demure take on ‘animal instinct’ using leopard print, faux fur, leather and animal emblems to decorate the pieces. From oversized leopard print coats to leopards printed on winter-sun inspired minidresses, the collection is both playful yet refined.

PHILIPP PLEIN intertwines a bold colour palette of monochromatic looks, juxtaposed with rich jewel tones and denims, crafting strong silhouettes, dramatic sets and crisp tailoring, perfect for a chic, sophisticated look for the day. The day looks are accessorized with knee-high, biker and cowboy boots, alongside an array of muted bags, elevating the seasons flare.

The menswear hones a focus on leather and shearling jackets and neutral tailoring to enhance the classic aspect of winter style. Yet is offset with pops of colour within the accessories, enhancing the seasons refined outlook on winter dressing.

The eveningwear has highlights of glittering gowns, tapered minis and the iconic PLEIN tailoring that is ever-present each season and a signature of the brands notable glamour.

This season is a true testament to the brand’s concept of valuing lifestyle and integrating this with a personalised touch to everyone’s style. The Autumn / Winter 2026 Collection is a stunning ode to the PHILIPP PLEIN community that value luxury, divinely highlighted with their own tribute to dressing for the moment that is being lived in.