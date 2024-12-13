Pierre Cardin Fall/Winter 2025 - Timeless Retro Craftmanship

TIMELESS RETRO CRAFTMANSHIP

The pierre cardin Fall/Winter 2025 collection invites you to embark on a journey where timeless elegance meets modern versatility. Designed for the contemporary man who values style, functionality, and self-expression, this collection blends nostalgic retro patterns with sophisticated, forward-looking design.

Drawing inspiration from classic motifs such as houndstooth, vintage checks, corduroy, and brushed textures, the collection reimagines these elements for the modern wardrobe. Luxurious materials like Merino wool and cashmere blends pair seamlessly with soft nylon outerwear, creating a tactile experience that evokes warmth and comfort. Layered looks are central to the collection, offering dynamic combinations: turtlenecks under blazers, shirts over tees, or even multiple outerwear pieces styled together.

Versatility takes center stage, with pieces that effortlessly transition from workdays to weekends and adapt to the shifting seasons. Monochrome outfits styled head-to-toe in neutral tones - ranging from deep earth browns, moss greens and warm camel to rich beige - add a sleek, polished aesthetic. Highlight colours of port red and pure arctic blue provide bold accents, while soft pastels and sage green bring a fresh, harmonious touch to the collection.

Within the collection, 14 key looks have been curated, including eight Commercial Key Looks, two Fashion Key Looks, and four Key Looks from the exclusive Atelier pierre cardin subline. This collection celebrates the art of slowing down, capturing the essence of a refined yet contemporary lifestyle. With its rich textures, timeless appeal, and innovative layering, pierre cardin’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection honors its heritage of French sophistication while embracing the dynamic journey of modern life - bienvenue to the world of pierre cardin!

Introducing Atelier pierre cardin, the upper-premium line within the pierre cardin collection, featuring a curated selection, using luxurious yarns and fabrics such as 100% wool and cashmere. Designed for those who seek the finest in menswear, this exclusive line redefines luxury and modern elegance.

From high-quality tailored suiting to elegant blazers, each piece enhances a man’s wardrobe with timeless sophistication. With careful attention to detail and finest materials, Atelier pierre cardin strengthens the brand while offering a fresh perspective on the upper-premium market.

SUITS – SOPHISTICATED STYLE

Suiting evolves for the modern man with a perfect blend of smart tailoring and casual versatility. Blazers, trousers, and shirts offer a clean aesthetic, with stretch fabrics providing a polished yet relaxed feel. Single blazers are layered for a more relaxed look, creating a refined, contemporary style. Bold textures, from visual structures to subtle finishes, bring a modern edge, adding optical interest to each piece. High-performance jersey fabrics combine movement, breathability, and tailored elegance, ensuring both comfort and style. Premium-quality pure wool delivers warmth and luxury, while soft corduroy introduces key trends for a complete look.

OUTERWEAR – FUNCTIONAL LUXURY

Designed for every occasion and weather condition, our outerwear offers stylish layering and sporty functionality without compromising on design. Transitional pieces, like lightly padded vests and jackets with sustainable "Repreve" padding, combine eco-consciousness with functionality. Our super lightweight car coat and blouson offer innovative style with exceptional comfort. Jackets for Fall/Winter 2025 feature breathable, water-repellent outer shells with padded refinement, ensuring maximum performance. Bonded membranes, stretch fabrics, and seam taping elevate the functionality. For ultimate protection against the cold, our premium puffer jackets are heavily padded and provide superior warmth. Pure wool and "techno wool" jackets offer both warmth and a sleek look, perfect for layering or for a stylish winter ensemble.

KNITWEAR – UNDERSTATED LUXURY & COMFORT

Elevating everyday elegance, our knitwear collection brings together luxurious materials like cashmere, alpaca wool blends, and fine yarns for a refined look and feel. Extra-fine Merino wool sweaters offer exceptional softness, breathability, and moisture regulation, creating a comfortable and elegant silhouette. Garment-dyed Merino knitwear adds visual appeal with a unique handfeel and finish, while premium cashmere blends provide lightweight warmth and softness. In retro winter structures, including two-tone jacquards and cosy winter chevron patterns, we showcase a varied range of sweaters.

DENIM – DENIM ELEVATION

Our denim collection brings an elevated approach to timeless classics. Vintage washes in shades of grey, blue, and khaki, combined with heavy washings, create a well-worn, authentic look. Crafted from left-hand twill structures, these denims provide a super-soft, premium handfeel. The Atelier line features fabrics from Candiani, one of the world’s most renowned denim producers, ensuring exceptional quality. Cashmere blends in denim add a touch of luxury, providing a tactile richness that elevates everyday denim to something extraordinary.

PANTS – PREMIUM WINTER ESSENTIALS

Our premium pants for winter combine comfort with refined style. Jersey pants, featuring wool- optic checks and fine stripes, continue the trend of premium jogger-style trousers. Corduroy pants come in a range of colours and fits, including chinos, 5-pocket pants, and cargos, all crafted in a wider wale fabric for a contemporary touch. Wool pants with brushed cotton surfaces, rich structures, and patterns offer both warmth and a soft, comfortable feel, perfect for layering during colder months.

