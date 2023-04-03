Pierre Cardin FW23: From classic to rich in contrast

The denim styles presented by Pierre Cardin for the FW23 season are versatile - the fits range from slim to regular fit, the colors include classics like black and blue, but also forest green and brown. When it comes to materials, Pierre Cardin relies on cotton and Tencel - comfort, freedom of movement and a soft feel are the focus. With FutureFlex technology, Pierre Cardin offers denim styles that are perfect for everyday wear, while the Legacy models add a touch of vintage.

Futureflex Premium - Slim Fit

The Futureflex Premium is distinguished by its rivets and buttons, which are made of a particularly high-quality material with a special finish. The high-end performance material ensure a high level of comfort and is now available in a dark green colour in this style. The washing process of this specific style uses less water, chemicals and energy than other production processes.

Antibes Travel - Slim Fit

Antibes Travel is a popular model that features an invisibly integrated phone pocket at the front. The denim fabric is a perfect mix between vintage and contemporary - new casts and dyes give Antibes Travel a casual look. The new "Heritage Wash" gives the jeans a natural used effect for a lively look. This style is intricately finished with a saddle piece and pocket opening. The medium weight quality was made from ring spun yarn - a particular sign of quality.

Classic Denim - Regular Fit

The classic among the classics is presented in new washes, with a distinctive authentic look due to its stark contrast between light and dark wash. Next to blue, black and grey colourways, the Classic Denim is presented in an intense indigo shade. Improved stretch and high recovery deliver performance and flexibility for the wearer.

Futureflex - Tapered Fit

The Futureflex with its tapered leg presents itself in new colors - next to Chocolate and Dark Green, this model is also available in a destroyed look in grey and blue colourways. The use of long-staple cotton and Tencel makes this style particularly soft. The high rebound qualities guarantee a perfect fit in any stage of wearing.

Futureflex Saddle - Tapered Fit

This variant of the Futureflex series persuades with a unique finish of the saddle piece and the pocket opening - namely two-tone quilting. This model is made from cotton and Tencel, sourced from sustainable forestry.

Futureflex Titanium - Tapered Fit

For this style, Pierre Cardin uses a special, hollowed fiber that support heat regulation. The material is made from specially spun cotton - combined with Tencel, it provides a "cashmere touch" that gives extra comfort. The inside has been sanded with fine carbon brushes, leaving the denim fabric with a soft touch. Besides, this technique further contributes to the retention of heat, making the style extra suitable for colder seasons. The Tencel used for the Futureflex Titanium is sourced from sustainable forestry - and, due to its closed production cycle, Tencel is particularly environmentally friendly.

Denim Legacy - Tapered Fit

For FW23 Pierre Cardin has given this classic style a new look - rivets, buttons and labeling are in the key color copper, the back pocket and watchpocket have a new stitching. The inner waistband shows contrasting yarn in red and the latches are made with contrasting colors as well. The side seams have been ironed out in an authentic Selvedge look. Authenticity is also found in the denim fabric used - which is based on the look of the first denims ever and has a typical "pepper and salt" look.