Pierre Gasly joins Lacoste as ambassador

French driver Pierre Gasly joins Lacoste as an ambassador, embodying its iconic polo. Passionate about tennis and golf, he represents the intersection of sport, style, and culture.

Born in Rouen in 1996, he began karting at six and rose quickly through motorsport, making his Formula 1 debut in 2017. He became the youngest French driver to reach a podium at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2019, and won the Italian Grand Prix in Monza in 2020—the first French victory in F1 since 1996.

Beyond racing, Gasly stands out for his interest in style and culture, reflecting a new generation of athletes aligned with Lacoste’s DNA.

Pierre Gasly becomes the face of the iconic Lacoste polo—originally created by René Lacoste to bring freedom of movement and elegance to tennis. Now a timeless wardrobe staple, it embodies the brand’s signature blend of sport and style.

With Gasly, Lacoste continues its strong connection to sport while reinforcing its global presence alongside a French figure whose journey and natural elegance reflect the Maison’s values. This partnership marks the start of a collaboration set to expand through upcoming projects.

“Pierre Gasly perfectly reflects the performance and tenacity that have driven Lacoste since its founding. His international career, high standards, and connection to sports like tennis and golf align naturally with our world. We are delighted to welcome him as an ambassador and begin this new chapter together,” said Eric Vallat.

“Lacoste is an iconic French Maison that has transformed its sporting heritage into a modern vision of style. The polo is its purest expression—born on the tennis court and now a symbol of effortless elegance. I’m very happy to be one of its faces and look forward to bringing this partnership to life,” added Gasly.