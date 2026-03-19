Pitti Immagine presents: Simone Rocha - Guest Designer at Pitti Immagine Uomo 110

At the next edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo, No. 110 (Florence, June 16–19, 2026), the Guest Designer will be SIMONE ROCHA, founder and creative director of the label that bears her name. For the occasion, the London based Irish designer will present a special event runway show in Florence.

“I would like to thank Pitti Uomo for their generous invitation to present my first independent menswear show on the men’s calendar. I am excited to share the length and breadth of my menswear proposition, especially with the backdrop of beautiful Florence. I look forward to a new chapter in my work and world, playing with tradition and exploring new ground. I approach it with authenticity and vulnerability, seriousness and playfulness.” – Simone Rocha

“From the very beginning, Simone Rocha’s garments capture the eye, ignite the imagination, and stir emotions,” says Francesca Tacconi, Special Events Coordinator at Pitti Immagine. “At a time when part of menswear seems to be leaning toward more cautious stylistic choices, Simone remains true to herself and to her vision. Hers is a reflection on intimacy that stems from personal roots and connections, Ireland, Hong Kong, art, family. It is a sensory journey to be worn beyond time, a short circuit combination of the speed of the present and the distant past, Gothic novella and cult sportswear. Simone Rocha does not follow trends, she creates them and draws us into her world. In a fully crossover logic, her looks emerge, always unmistakable, disobedient to the rules of pairings and registers, of eras and gender distinctions, of proportions and décor.

To her modern Narcissus she gives, alongside an elegance of almost Victorian obsession, a strong heart, always balanced between poetry and freedom, passion and discipline, fairy tale and transgression. We are eager to be surprised by Simone and by what she is planning for her Florentine debut next June.”

Simone Rocha’s garments are also featured in the campaign that launched the theme of the next Pitti Uomo, The PITTI POOL.

About Simone Rocha

Award-winning designer Simone Rocha was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland before going on to graduate from the acclaimed Fashion MA at Central Saint Martin’s College, London. Debuting during London Fashion Week in September 2010, the collections explore the continued themes of Ireland, Hong Kong, art and family. Signature fabrications are balanced with silhouette and hand-embellishment to create a modern form of femininity. Alongside receiving critical acclaim and working with the most prestigious stockists in the world, Simone continues to develop immersive retail environments within her stand-alone stores.