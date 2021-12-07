Pitusa’s resort ‘22 pattern play

Pitusa’s latest launch is playing with patterns, introducing their new Resort 2022 collection. Ranging from polka-dotted sets to floral print dresses, the new collection is available in a variety of beautiful pastels. Filled with bright styles and flirty silhouettes - it’s perfect for upcoming holiday parties.

Founded in 2010, Pitusa (pee-too-sah) was established with the goal of providing high-quality, comfortable, and colorful beachwear. Our focus is to continuously create clothing that empowers women while offering a lighthearted aesthetic that transitions from beach to street.

Pitusa draws its inspiration from the beauty that every woman has to offer, from all the cultures of the world. Our garments are made from the finest Peruvian and Indian cotton, using a vibrant color palette and our signature Inca trim. Pitusa predominantly employs women-owned ateliers, in Peru and India. All garments are manufactured under ethical and fair trade working conditions. Pitusa is headquartered in Miami, along with its flagship store, and most recently has opened a store in Mykonos, Greece.