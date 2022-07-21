Poetic Brands and ASOS launch Pokémon collection

Cross category apparel range launched this week for the iconic brand

Specialist apparel licensee, Poetic Brands, has partnered with ASOS once again to design and manufacture a 38-piece collection of apparel inspired by the pop-culture entertainment franchise, Pokémon.

Featuring a wide variety of clothing, including tees, dresses, hoodies, knitwear, denim shorts, a denim jacket, denim short dungarees, swimwear and accessories, the collection pays homage to the much-loved Pokémon characters. The partnership builds on Poetic Brands’ ongoing relationship with the online retailer.

Anne Bradford, Commercial Director of Poetic Brands, commented: “Pokémon is instantly recognisable and loved globally. The twenty-somethings who grew up with the brand, are now the fashion forward ASOS customer, so the collaboration has the perfect synergy.

Image: Pokémon, courtesy of the brand

“Gen Z is also seeking nostalgic comfort in a pre-social media era, as they reminisce about old, joyful times while gaming, and therefore ‘gamerstalgia’ is trending. We’ve really enjoyed bringing these iconic characters to the ASOS collection and are looking forward to seeing the designs being worn by fans.”

Mathieu Galante, Licensing Director EMEA, The Pokémon Company International, said: “We are thrilled to launch this 90s inspired cross category collection in partnership with Poetic Brands and ASOS. The diverse apparel range has something for everyone across ASOS’s core market of young adults.”

The communication for the range is fun and simple, taking a graphic but playful approach, which gives a nod to the early era of Pokémon when the craze begun. Sticker frames will bring the photos to life, referencing 90s school notebooks in a nod to the origins of the brand.

Image: Pokémon, courtesy of the brand

Pokémon was created by Japanese artist, Satoshi Tajiri, in 1996, with the launch of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green video games for the Game Boy, and quickly developed into a media mix franchise, adapting into various media. The brand is estimated to be the highest grossing media franchise of all time, with over 380 million1 video games sold worldwide, making Pokémon one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time.

From its video game origins, Pokémon is also a hit anime TV series with over 20 series and 1,000 episodes in 177 countries and regions. The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) is one of the most popular TCG of all time and has been shipped to 76 countries and regions., sold.

The Pokémon collection launched at ASOS on 18 July, 2022.