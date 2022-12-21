POM Amsterdam launches its new autumn/winter 23/24 collection “L’ATELIER”

With its artistic autumn/winter 23/24 collection, POM Amsterdam invites you to express your inner artist. A nod to artists Joan Miró, Jan Sluijters and Gustav Klimt form the red thread in this season's Art Edits. With the L'ATELIER collection you immerse yourself in ultra-feminine silhouettes with art-inspired prints and extravagant sequins and stitching as details.

A modern fashion-take on classic artistry

The dreamy prints in L'ATELIER fuse with fluid materials such as satin, mesh, lurex georgette and bold fabrics with texture, such as woven jacquards, poplin and burn-out cotton. Volume is the keyword for this collection, with a feminine touch. The colour palette varies from earthy hues with fresh tones to poppy shades with fluorescent accents.

Picture: POM Amsterdam, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Dare to express your inner artist

The fashion styles are designed by POM founding sisters Liesbeth and Violet Lotgering with hand-painted prints and form a love affair between antiquity and modern art. Violet: “This autumn/winter collection expresses various art movements, such as Impressionism and Art Nouveau. This season the focus is on ‘the art of dressing up’ – express your inner artist. We want to empower women with our colourful fashion pieces.” This theme therefore fits seamlessly with the slogan of POM Amsterdam: Dare to be Colourful.

POM Amsterdam also has continuous ambition in regards of sustainability. Liesbeth: “Our ongoing pursuit of sustainability is reflected in L'ATELIER in the form of sustainable materials such as organic cotton, EcoVero and recycled polyester. The collections will consist of 70% sustainable fabrics in 2023.”

Le Mirage, L'Éclat and Trésor

The three Art Edits of July, August and September feature oversized silhouettes, voluminous puff sleeves and body-hugging mesh dresses. Where POM Amsterdam is known for its in-house designed prints, it expands its collections with a wide range of uni-coloured essentials. These solid pieces are often decorated with special details such as striking embroidery and placed prints. L'ATELIER invites you to show yourself!

Picture: POM Amsterdam, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: POM Amsterdam, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About POM Amsterdam

Since 2011, the founding sisters of POM Amsterdam, Liesbeth and Violet Lotgering, design exclusive colourful fashion that makes women happy. The collections consist of elegant and feminine styles with distinct hand-painted prints, outspoken details and contrasting colours.