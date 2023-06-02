Pour Moi collaborates with the embodiment of girl power itself: Mel B

Mel B and Pour Moi join forces for the Own Your Confidence campaign with the shared belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be. The campaign is dedicated to women celebrating women.

Supporting women is at the core of everything Pour Moi does.

We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves. That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B. Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for. It was a no-brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes! Michael Thomson CEO and founder of Pour Moi

Introducing ‘Mel B’ AKA ‘Scary Spice’, her daughter Phoenix Brown and mother Andrea Brown, the multi-generational Brown family are here to show you how to feel confident, comfortable and fabulous in whatever you’re wearing.

Picture: Jay Mawson for Pour Moi, courtesy of the brand

Mel B, along with Pour Moi, hand-selected a range of fabulous products across lingerie, swim and beachwear that will make you feel you most confident self. Mel B’s favourite confidence boosting pieces include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstopping Leopard Couture Padded Bustier, which emulates Mel’s Iconic Scary Spice look.

Picture: Jay Mawson for Pour Moi, courtesy of the brand

I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages. It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously. I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun! I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign. Mel B

As part of the campaign Pour Moi and Mel B both agreed on no airbrushing on all campaign imagery. Pour Moi are also making a donation to Women’s Aid, of which Mel B and her daughter Phoenix are proud patrons.

Picture: Jay Mawson for Pour Moi, courtesy of the brand

About Pour Moi

Pour Moi champions inclusivity with sizing from A-J Cup, believing that every body deserves to feel confident and sexy in their own skin, no matter their age, size or shape. All Pour Moi’s products are designed with every body in mind, ensuring they are confident and supported, knowing they have found the perfect fit.