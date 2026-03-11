Prada eyewear SS26: summer precision between line and light

With the spring/summer 2026 collection, Prada once again explores the tension that has characterised the house for years: an apparent simplicity with just enough expression. This is also reflected in the sunglasses, featuring clean lines, precise volumes and a design language that is both discreet and distinct.

The result is frames that do more than just protect from the sun. They function as a subtle statement, a detail that directs a look while also saying something about the wearer. In the bright summer light, every element stands out more sharply, from the shape of the frame to the tint of the lens.

As is often the case with Prada, accessories are not treated as an afterthought but as an integral part of the silhouette. A pair of sunglasses thus becomes more than practical protection. It is a small yet defining gesture that helps shape presence and personality.

For SS26, Prada translates the spirit of its recent catwalk collection into sunglasses. As with the clothing, this is also about redefining elegance: less decorative, more considered. The frames appear sleek and precise, with lightweight materials and an almost architectural clarity in their lines.

The focus on the design language of the glasses themselves is striking. Not only the front but also the temples play a prominent role in the design. They are sturdier, more graphic and meticulously crafted, sometimes with subtle accents that enhance the silhouette. This makes the sunglasses more than an accessory: they become an object with intention.

This focus on construction aligns seamlessly with Prada’s current vision. Elegance is no longer found in excess, but in precision. It lies in how a shape frames the face and how a detail defines the whole. The result is a collection of sunglasses that feels both modern and timeless – discreet, yet unmistakably Prada.

Among the most striking models are the aviators, a classic that Prada revisits this summer. The shape remains recognisable, but the proportions shift subtly: the lines become sharper, the bridge slightly tighter, and the overall look is lighter and more graphic. What was once purely functional now takes on an almost architectural quality. The result is an aviator that still feels familiar but is also clearly contemporary — precisely how Prada likes to handle icons.

The new collection once again underscores what Prada has excelled at for decades: a keen sense of tradition combined with an almost intellectual drive for innovation. In sunglasses, this also translates into designs that go beyond mere sun protection. They function as fully-fledged fashion objects: pieces that define a silhouette and exude a certain attitude. In a summer wardrobe, they become not the detail that finishes a look, but the element that defines its character.