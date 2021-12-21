Prague night inspired the third collaboration of Footshop and KangaROOS

The number of collaborative projects that Footshop created to celebrate their first decade on the market rounds up to ten. Series of projects close with already a third consecutive sneaker collab with Germany’s very own KangaROOS. The Third and most limited iteration of the Ultimate 3 model is dubbed “Nocturna” and will be available as a world exclusive on Footshop on the 21st of December.

The very first chapter of Footshop’s global footwear collaborations was written 3 years ago with the well-received and sought-after KangaROOS Ultimate 3 “City of the hundred spires” model. To celebrate the milestone of 10 years on the market, the final iteration of the Ultimate model returns in the updated dark color scheme, as the most limited of the series of KangaROOS x Footshop collaborations - only 250 individually numbered hand-made pairs were created.

Black upper combines the familiar pattern of suede and premium leather with a new addition of ballistic nylon-like canvas. The sock liner and insole are also reworked. Different color loop on the sneaker’s tongue references the previous two versions of the sneaker. Silver anniversary branding is present on the tongue, accompanied by detailed graphics of Prague’s iconic Charles’s Bridge on the heel of the sneaker.

The Black version of the Ultimate 3 silhouettes closes up the three-part series inspired by the city of Prague and will be available on the 21st of December exclusively on www.footshop.cz/cs/4429-footshop-collaborations

