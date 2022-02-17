Preach presents: Metamorphosis

metamorphosis

1.) ... is a transformation as by magic, sorcery, will power.

2.) ... is a marked change such as that of a caterpillar into a butterfly, a tadpole into a frog.

Image: Preach Metamorphosis collection. Courtesy of the brand.

the manifestation of your belief and desired change of the current situation can be viewed as something like a metamorphosis.

everything starts with an event or an idea. soon your idea evolves and starts to grow into something bigger. you become aware of all those opportunities surrounding you and the idea manifests itself into a certain belief. but still it takes time and effort, sometimes even pain.

being persistent will break the box people put you in. soon it cracks and you can finally grow outside the old boundaries. the boundaries which hold you back. the boundaries of the old.

most certainly your course of action has been changed and you act differently as before.

you changed from the small idea which was nothing more than pollen carried by the wind. but this specific pol sets itself into the ground and it has been starting to grow. soon it becomes visible even for the outside and people will start to understand and see your idea.

just be persistent. change takes time.

it doesn’t necessarily come with a big explosion and the things are there. it takes time to evolve and to grow.

like a metamorphosis.

it’s growing from the given circumstances and surroundings, adapting those and changing them in your direction.

cause we are the icons of change. never not growing.

