Premium outdoors brand Merrell has uncovered the most Instagrammable running hot spots across Europe…so you don’t have to!

As part of the Trails of Europe campaign unveiled this month, Merrell’s trail athletes uncovered various Insta-worthy trail running hotspots in five countries across Europe, with the routes providing a unique running guide to the finest places of natural beauty on offer in each country. Countries include the UK, Spain, France, Germany and the Nordics.

Highlights include discovering picturesque running routes in the UK’s islands; Northumberland’s Holy Island, Scotland’s Isle of Rasaay, the Channel Islands Sark, in addition to creating routes in Spain’s volcanic backdrops in the Canary Islands, the jaw-dropping castles of Bavarian Germany, three of France’s Le Tour’s most revered climbs, Aravis, Pic du Midi and Ventoux in addition to the beautiful arctic trails of Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Picture: Merrell, courtesy of the brand

About Trails of Europe....

The Merrell Trail Team has journeyed across the continent in search of some of the finest trails in their homeland.

The athletes were missioned to uncover the quirks, history, wildlife and beauty of their trail to paint a cultural picture of each route for this unique running guide.

From locations steeped in history such as the jaw-dropping castles of Bavaria to the natural wonders of the volcanic Canary Islands – the athletes conquered all terrains in their Merrell trail running shoes.

Picture: Merrell, courtesy of the brand