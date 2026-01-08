Presenting Gucci: La Famiglia

The House unveils Gucci: La Famiglia, a new campaign revealing wardrobes that mark the genesis of a new Gucci era by Demna: unapologetically sexy, extravagant, and daring. First unveiled in September, the La Famiglia collection reflects Demna’s ongoing research into the House’s archival and visual codes across multiple eras, in anticipation of and building up to his personal vision for Gucci, which will be revealed in February.

Credits: Gucci

Captured by Catherine Opie, each character appears as a distinct facet of the House’s personas, shaped by attitude, aesthetic language, and the shared mindset that defines the ‘Gucciness’ of Gucci.

Across the campaign, gesture, styling, and presence highlight the different personalities within this extended Gucci family, revealing how their wardrobes form a collective identity built on ease, character, and iconic codes.

The collection unfolds through a spectrum of characters whose wardrobes reinterpret these codes with new sensuality, spontaneity, and Italian attitude. Incazzata appears in her vivid ’60s-style “little red coat” that reflects her fiery demeanor. Gallerista moves through the world in a refined black look complemented by the re-proportioned Bamboo 1947 bag.

The Italian art of effortless elegance, sprezzatura, informs gestures of ease with soft leather mules worn stepped-in. Dressing for pleasure is carried over into menswear, seen in Direttore’s tailored suit and Principino’s look, defined by his natural pull toward the centre of attention. Each character and their wardrobe reveal one of the many personas of La Famiglia and the distinctive aesthetic attitudes that define the collection.

The La Famiglia collection will be available in Gucci stores worldwide and on gucci.com starting January 8.