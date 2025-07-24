Presenting the Gucci Portrait Series

Unveiling The Gucci Portrait Series, the Fall Winter 2025 campaign photographed by Catherine Opie. This new campaign brings into view forty-two individuals, each with their own story and perspective; a collective portrait woven through the diversity of generations and backgrounds.

Rooted in intimate and human-centered portraiture, Opie’s lens reveals the authentic relationship between person and garment. In moments both composed and spontaneous, the way a jacket folds, a bag is held, or a scarf moves with the body’s rhythm becomes a subtle language of identity. Here, clothing is more than fabric and form; it is a frame within which individuality emerges, not constructed through performance, but revealed through posture, ease, and attitude.

Credits: Gucci

Through repetition, variation unfolds, and from variation, identity. This exploration extends into a series of intimate videos directed by Lisa Rovner, where cast members respond candidly to open ended questions, offering moments of humor, reflection, and memory, unguarded glimpses that linger not as answers, but as the feeling of truly being seen.

The campaign unfolds against the backdrop of Gucci’s enduring codes: a spirit of sprezzatura, the perfectly imperfect Italian style that defines the House’s aesthetic across generations. This essence of studied effortlessness, so central to the Fall Winter 2025 collection, permeates The Gucci Portrait Series, offering a living continuity of the House’s past, present, and future.

Credits: Gucci

Together, these portraits invite a renewed gaze, not just on the garments, but on the expressions they frame. In a shared space of visibility and authenticity, The Gucci Portrait Series invites us to look again, not just at the garments, but at the expressions they frame.