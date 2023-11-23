Pretty Ballerinas AW23 collection: Crafting your story

The AW23 collection from Pretty Ballerinas is an invitation to step into the role of 'the muse' and craft your own narrative. This season's collection, themed The Muse, Grunge Romance, Winter Warmers, and Naturverse, offers a unique blend of luxury and individual expression. Celebrated for their statement ballerina flats such as ELLA, KRISTEN, and ROSARIO, the brand now introduces new styles like PAT SAGIRA and JENDAYI, alongside the return of favorites like GAL, KENDALL, and ELISE, featuring elegant kitten heels.

The Muse

This theme is a homage to the muse within every wearer. It's about writing your own story and embodying it through fashion. The Muse collection showcases a range of styles that celebrate self-expression, blending the brand’s classic elegance with a modern flair. Each piece is designed to empower and inspire, reflecting the unique journey of each individual.

Grunge Romance

Grunge Romance offers a bold juxtaposition of Gothic aesthetics with romantic elements. This range includes an eclectic mix of metallic details, punk accents, chains, pearls, bows, glitter, and floral designs. Lace and glossy velvet coexist with metallic and patent leathers, each material embellished with intricate details to create a distinctive and edgy look.

Winter Warmth

Embracing the snug feel of the colder months, Winter Warmth brings fabrics like Scottish wool, tweed, and vintage-inspired checks to the forefront. The collection features handmade embroidered floral embellishments using hyper-realistic techniques akin to traditional milliners. Design elements such as oversized grosgrain ribbon bows, rosettes, and buckles are combined with suede to create a rich, tactile experience in a palette of neutral and autumnal tones, accented with pops of orange, teal, and purple.

Naturverse

Blending the beauty of nature with digital aesthetics, Naturverse stands out for its innovative approach. Inspired by underwater worlds and digital landscapes, this theme focuses on colour as a key element. Velvet ballerinas are adorned with large crystal brooches in striking hues like blue Klein and fuchsia bougainvillea. The popular ROSARIO now comes in waterproof suede in shades of blue, fuchsia, and ultra violet, perfect for both day and night wear.

About Pretty Ballerinas

Choosing Pretty Ballerinas goes beyond fashion; it's about supporting an independent brand with a rich heritage of over 100 years in shoemaking. Each pair is handcrafted in Menorca by skilled artisans, using only the finest materials. By selecting Pretty Ballerinas, customers support the circular economy of Menorca and a brand that deeply cares for its community, from employees to suppliers.