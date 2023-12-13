Preview: Marc O'Polo FW24 Collection

Timelessness and modernity, attention to detail and a striving for more sustainable materials ensure that every Marc O'Polo piece is an icon. With refined design, unmistakeable quality and obvious durability. The FW24 collection focuses on these values to create a new momentum–inspired by Marc O'Polo's classic essentials and enhanced with modern proportions. For deceleration without compromise.

Menswear

Exciting structures, shades of natural beige and gray melange, and winter highlight colors such as burgundy and olive accompany this season's menswear pieces. Relaxed tailoring combinations in herringbone bouclé meet heavy knitwear with plated ribbing in a two-tone vertical stripe effect. Premium outerwear is made from recycled or ecologically sourced materials, processed in a resource-conserving manner and produced responsibly.

FW24 Menswear Collection Credits: Marc O'Polo

Womenswear

Womenswear includes androgynous touches and natural grey-melange layering. The new, minimal aesthetic emphasises exciting tailoring with a menswear character and feminine knit layering. A play of silhouettes, shades and patterns.

FW24 Womenswear Collection Credits: Marc O'Polo

Denim

At the edges of the landscape, exposed to the elements, we discover an intuitive rhythm that recalls times past—like a dip in the sea or a walk along a rugged coast. The new Marc O'Polo DENIM collection for Fall/Winter 2024 takes us back to our roots, back to nature. With soft and rich shades of color—from green, purple and orange to natural blue and gray. Unmistakeable cosiness meets conspicuous coolness. In focus: gray and cobalt-blue denim, multi-color textured knitwear, herringbone shirts with large checks, and a wide selection of logo sweatshirts. Equipped for all weather conditions, outerwear styles are made from recycled or responsibly sourced materials. Take a step closer to nature.

FW24 Denim Collection Credits: Marc O'Polo

FW24 Denim Collection Credits: Marco O'Polo

Bodywear

Men

The underwear collection for men takes our most popular basics to a new level, with improved fits, pleasantly stretchy materials (natural and certified), refined details and high recognition value. The focus: essentials in many colors, always with a comfortable fit—the right shape for every style. Also important: the distinctive fine-ribbed‚ Iconic Rib’ series, a masculine classic translated into the present. The loungewear styles for men are exemplars of effortless nonchalance. From classic, comfortable jersey to cozy flannel. Shorts and pants with drawstring waistbands are easy to combine with all styles in the collection, including T-shirts, long-sleeves and more. All in minimalist, timeless colors. Easy does it!

FW24 Bodywear Collection Credits: Marc O'Polo

Women

Creative, natural and minimalist—the new daywear from Marc O’Polo stands for maximum comfort, optimized fits and pleasantly natural materials. Qualities range from supple GOTS-certified organic cotton to recycled materials. Timeless underwear essentials with clean silhouettes, delicate lace or ribbed details strike a balance between sophisticated femininity and sustainable athleisure wear. Whether casual or feminine, striped or floral, with or without a logo print, Marc O‘Polo loungewear offers a variety of styles that touch the skin with special care—from cozy pyjama sets in soft cotton jersey to oversized lounge sets to lightweight poplin styles in GOTS-certified organic cotton in a modern striped print.

FW24 Bodywear Collection Credits: Marc O'Polo