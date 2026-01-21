Primark introduces The Primark Scene: seeing and following Gen Z

Young people between 16 and 24 are growing up in a world full of global uncertainties, social pressure and a constant expectation to perform. Simultaneously, this generation is rewriting the rules. They are blurring gender boundaries, embracing DIY culture, finding comfort in nostalgic aesthetics and using fashion as a means to create space for who they want to be. In this search for identity, many young people still feel caught in the middle within the fashion industry. They are too old for kidswear but are not always drawn to adult collections. Primark has identified and researched this gap and is now deliberately filling it.

Reflection of personality

Focus group research in Ireland, the UK, the US and Spain shows that young people aged 16-24 are primarily looking for: ● Authenticity: clothing that reflects their personality

● Relaxation: fashion as an outlet in a world of constant pressure

● Belonging: not standing out to impress, but finding a connection with like-minded people

● Recognition: feeling seen and heard by brands, rather than being ignored

The Primark Scene is designed from this perspective: fashion designed with them, not for them.

Credits: Primark

"Three style attitudes, one generation"

Within Gen Z, Primark identifies three dominant style attitudes that together formed the basis for the collection's structure. There is the trendsetter, always searching for new styles and micro-trends, for whom The Primark Scene deliberately works with monthly updates. Additionally, there is the casual, low-key wearer who wants to combine comfort and simplicity with a modern look. This desire is reflected in the quality basics that are easy to mix and match. Finally, there is the glam and partywear enthusiast, who seeks expression, wears standout items and chooses clothing that tells a personal story. For them, the collection consists of affordable, trend-led partywear inspired by the latest fashion movements.

Credits: Primark

New brand for a new generation

With The Primark Scene, Primark is launching a new sub-brand that caters to a target group that has long felt underserved. The collection offers a contemporary, affordable uniform for young people who want to wear clothes that fit their lives. The line will have a permanent place in 243 stores worldwide. It will refresh 30 percent of its offering every four weeks to continuously align with the rapidly changing style of Gen Z. The name refers to a place where young people are seen as they are, and to their role within the broader youth fashion scene. Its visual identity, featuring cinematic textures, layered images and polaroid-style, unfiltered snapshots, reflects how Gen Z captures their world.

Primark way

With 70 product options at launch, 30 percent newness every four weeks, a focus on price, quality and accessibility, and sharp positioning against fast-growing youth brands.

Credits: Primark

With The Primark Scene, Primark aims to achieve the following:

Regain relevance with a young audience in a rapidly changing market. Fill a clear gap between kidswear and adult fashion — an area where young people often feel unseen. Make fashion more accessible for a generation that values authenticity over perfection.

The S1cene collection consists of outerwear, denim, jersey, leisurewear, knitwear and partywear. It deliberately omits other categories to maintain a sharp focus. Prices start from four euros.