Protest Sportswear FW25/26: Adult & kids collections

Women collection

Workwear meets wilderness

Heritage Nordic workwear makes a modern comeback through durable denim-inspired sets like the PRTGEA snow jacket and the PRTAdan salopette. These rugged yet stylish pieces reflect the balance between functionality and fashion. Anorak lovers will find new favorites in the PRTVIPER and PRTFALL, while fashion lovers can reach for the PRTLEON snow jacket with its bold external waist pocket or the cropped puffer jacket PRTVOX. And for those who love statement prints, the PRTJETTA snow jacket and PRTTUULI snow pants in matching leopard print are designed to turn heads on the slopes. The winter collection also brings in new oversized fits for a more relaxed, modern look. A style that’s making a strong comeback and is increasingly seen on the slopes. Pieces like the PRTNARA snowjacket and the slightly baggy PRTSAMI snowpants are made from recycled polyester and are part of our PVRE Green line, combining function, comfort, and more responsible materials.

FW25. Credits: Protest

Built to perform

A part of this season’s collection is made to handle serious winter conditions, with the PRTDYNA shell jacket and the PRTRAVE shell salopette that offer great waterproofing, windproofing, and breathability.

The Glossy Edit & zip-shift system

Another standout this season is the Glossy Edit, a striking selection of shiny snowjackets that reflect the icy glow of Arctic light, while delivering high-performance winter protection. Also new this season: the zip-shift system, a smart zip-on/zip-off waistband that lets you instantly adjust the length of your jacket. Whether you’re heading down the slopes or strolling through the city, this clever feature makes it easy to switch up your style. We’re proud to introduce this innovation — it’s like having two looks in one jacket!

FW25. Credits: Protest

Layer up

Because every winter adventure begins with the right base, the collection also features breathable, moisture-wicking, and lightweight base and midlayers. Designed for movement and warmth without the bulk, these pieces come in shiny finishes, fierce animal prints like zebra and leopard, playful stars and stripes, and bold graphics front and back.

Our ‘never out of stock’ snow pants return in fresh seasonal colors. Styles like the PRTLULLABYOS, PRTRELOLE, PRTCARMACKOS, and PRTCINNAMONES are made with recycled materials and are part of the PVRE Green collection – timeless fits with a lower impact. Sustainability remains an important focus for us. In FW25/26, 73% of our snow wear is made from recycled materials, up from 54% in 2024. Keep an eye out for the PVRE Green label, it tells you which items are made with care for people and nature, using recycled or organic materials, smart insulation, and chemical-free finishes.

FW25. Credits: Protest

This winter, go further. Go bolder. Go with Protest. Explore the full FW25/26 collection and discover winter sport items engineered for the elements and styled for the street, because when performance meets personality, the cold doesn’t stand a chance.

Men collection: Inspired by Nordic pioneers

The FW25/26 men’s collection from Protest Sportswear is rooted in the adventurous spirit of Nordic explorers. Designed specifically for skiing and snowboarding, this new collection delivers top performance on the slopes, in the park, and beyond, offering full protection, comfort, and freedom of movement in all winter conditions.

Mountain function, slope-ready style

Performance meets progression in a collection that blends advanced winter sports functionality with expressive style. Whether you’re carving steep runs, hitting kickers in the park, or exploring backcountry terrain, the FW25/26 range is designed to keep up with every ride and every condition.

This season introduces bold new elements, with standout prints, playful patterns, and unexpected shapes that bring energy to the snow. Durable, denim-inspired pieces like the PRTRail snowjacket and the PRTAdan salopette reimagine classic Nordic workwear for today’s rider. Camouflage patterns return in high-performance styles like the PRTPyro snowjacket and the PRTWasp snowpants, built to move and built to last.

FW25. Credits: Protest

New shapes, new styles, bigger fits

The FW25/26 collection explores wider fits and new silhouettes. The PRTFerrol snowjacket offers a roomy, baggier fit and works seamlessly with the matching PRTKvitis. The shorter, puffier PRTElgin jacket introduces a playful and bit retro proportion, while the PRTLuton pants offer a relaxed, wider leg, a silhouette made for comfort and statement. Drawing influence from sports such as ice hockey, styles like the PRTContact snowjacket and the PRTPlus Riding sweater bring a bold, sport-inspired edge to the collection.

Made to perform

Designed with serious winter sports in mind, this collection includes high-performance gear built for real conditions. The PRTDuty 3-in-1 jacket, the PRTAbalony shell jacket, and the PRTBase salopette are made for harsh weather days, delivering high-advanced levels of waterproofing, windproofing, and breathability to keep you dry, warm, and focused. Sustainability remains key. All padding in the new collection is made from recycled materials, while all pants and active tops fall under the PVRE Green label, combining technical performance with lower environmental impact.

FW25. Credits: Protest

New season, new color stories

This season’s color palette is centered around natural tones, paired with striking accent colors. One group blends active blues with warm neutrals. Another brings together green and yellow-orange tones for a crossover look. A third group introduces lime and kale green for a bold, energetic feel. The final group offers a vibrant mix of red and blue, grounded in nature-inspired shades.

Protest continues its commitment to more responsible production. All padding in the FW25/26 collection is made from recycled materials. All snowpants and active tops are PVRE Green, combining technical performance with planet-conscious design, built to keep you moving without compromise. Protest’s FW25/26 men’s collection delivers performance and style for skiers and snowboarders, built for the mountain, inspired by Nordic pioneers.

Kids collection: Nordic adventure meets Arctic magic

For FW25/26, Protest Sportswear presents its bold and cold-ready kids’ collection, designed to keep the young ones stylish, comfortable, and ready for any winter adventure.

FW25. Credits: Protest

Boys

Inspired by the rugged spirit of the Nordic pioneers, the boys’ collection echoes the same adventurous DNA as the men’s collection. You can find standout pieces like the PRTJustin JR and the color-blocking PRTMilan JR snow jackets, both made for maximum warmth and style on the slopes. For full protection, the PRTPitoh JR salopette and PRTRoy JR snowpants deliver durable, weatherproof comfort. Camouflage lovers will find favorites in the PRTWheezy JR snowjacket and the PRTBento JR full-zip top, complemented by the PRTBuck JR ¼ zip active top. Drawing inspiration from other winter sports like ice hockey, the PRTModi JR snowjacket and PRTRuben JR ¼ zip active top bring sporty energy and performance to every move.

Adding to this dynamic mix, wider, baggier fits like the PRTKenny JR snowpants introduce a fresh, relaxed silhouette. The collection is packed with cozy fleece layers, with for example the PRTMalton JR full-zip top showcasing a signature Nordic pioneer print that keeps boys warm and ready for adventure.

FW25. Credits: Protest

Girls

The girls’ collection channels the enchantment of Arctic myths, blending functionality with magical shiny details. Introducing the Glossy Edit, a shimmering selection of snow jackets that capture the icy glow of the Arctic light: the PRTNorina JR, PRTSparkle JR, and PRTRena JR snowjackets offer standout winter performance with dazzling style. Pushing innovation even further, our new Protest zip-shift system makes its debut on the PRTMilla JR snowjacket. With its zip-on/zip-off waistband, it allows for quick length adjustments — ideal for an easy switch from slope to street. Denim fans will love the PRTIsabela JR snowjacket, blending rugged attitude with a feminine touch.

Animal print takes a bold turn with the zebra-printed PRTMorena JR and PRTMinx JR snowjackets, joined by the leopard print PRTLeopart JR snowjacket and PRTDenica JR ¼ zip active top. Cool color blocking stands out in the PRTPippa JR and PRTElodia JR snowjackets. New fits include wide leg salopettes in playful leopard or soft pink prints like the PRTCarina JR salopette and the wide, baggy PRTImme JR snowpants, blending comfort with style.

FW25. Credits: Protest

Toddlers

The toddler collection expands with adventurous prints and cozy designs made for little explorers. Boys can enjoy the bold camouflage print paired with sunny yellows in the PRTCarlos TD snowjacket and PRTBenny TD salopette, or opt for the classic blue and beige PRTBobby TD snowsuit. For the little girls, wild zebra prints shine on the PRTAnnalie TD snowsuit, while the PRTAdissa TD snowjacket in blue with black stars pairs perfectly with the matching PRTTuvai TD salopette.

The FW25/26 Protest kids collection is a celebration of winter, blending style with comfort so every child can embrace the season’s adventures with confidence, flair and warmth.