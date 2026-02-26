Protest Sportswear introduces men’s SS26 collection built for every summer moment

For Summer 2026, Protest Sportswear presents a men’s collection that captures the spirit of long days, warm nights and effortless outdoor living. Designed for versatility, comfort, and style, the lineup blends trusted essentials, sporty casual pieces, and functional outdoor styles that transition smoothly from beach to street to nature.

Meet the Protest Icons

The best beachwear should always be within reach. This season, trusted beach styles return as our Protest Icons, making it easier to find favorite fits year after year. These are the essentials you can always count on. Reliable beach shorts in proven fits, available in a wide range of colors, and designed for every summer moment. From seasonal tones to timeless classics, there is always a style that suits you.

Credits: Protest

These best selling swim shorts return in refreshed color ranges, all with a PFC free durable water repellent finish and an inner slip. The PRTBaky offers a versatile above knee fit with a 19 inch outseam, an elastic waistband with drawstring and extra coverage and back pocket with cord. The shorter PRTFaster style delivers a modern look with a 16 inch outseam and is built for freedom of movement with side pockets and a back pocket with zipper, even as the PRTDavey which remains a favorite thanks to its regular fit and sporty classic feel.

Find your perfect swimwear

New to our swimwear range is the PRTIgapo swimshort, designed with a soft inner short made from smooth quick drying fabric that helps prevent irritation and ensures all day comfort. The collection also introduces many new swim styles featuring all over prints, patterns, stripes, and clean solid colors, so there is a look to match every mood and style. Many swim shorts now also feature new four way stretch fabric for enhanced flexibility. Each piece balances performance and style, whether catching waves or relaxing on the sand.

Credits: Protest

Meet our surfables

For those who live life between land and sea, the new Surfables beach shorts are true crossovers, moving effortlessly from sunrise surf sessions to relaxed beach days and even into the city afterward. Made from quick-drying fabrics that handle the waves while keeping a clean, everyday-ready look, the collection includes styles such as the PRTJeremy, PRTRadcot, PRTFilby and PRTAdonia beach shorts, each with its own unique attitude, fit, and functionality to suit every preference. Whether you’re catching your first wave or grabbing a drink afterwards, these designs combine performance, comfort and street-ready style.

Credits: Protest

The college drop

The sport story collection from the SS26 line combines sporty and casual styles, ideal for anyone who values comfort and an active lifestyle. Inspired by the nostalgic sportswear, the collection brings a relaxed, free-spirited summer feeling into your wardrobe, with designs made for warm, carefree days.

Each piece features the signature "Protest Original Sportswear" print. The printed sleeveless shirt, with vertical stripes and bold branding, offers a timeless sporty look while maintaining a cool, laid-back vibe. Paired with the matching shorts, which feature the Protest logo and the number ‘93’ (our founding year) on one leg, the set delivers a comfortable and effortless fit for all summer adventures, from city days to holiday escapes.

Credits: Protest

For slightly cooler moments, the classic sweatshirt is perfect for layering. With clean branding and a timeless logo, it adds a sporty yet polished touch to any wardrobe. Versatile T-shirts, featuring round logos and the iconic "Protest" branding, complete the collection, offering stylish and functional everyday wear.

The sport story collection brings together comfort, style, bringing a fresh midsummer vibe to Protest. Whether you’re enjoying the outdoors, relaxing, or staying active, each piece fits perfectly into a carefree, sporty lifestyle.

Urban outdoor: From street to nature

ThInspired by endless days outside, the Urban Outdoor range is designed for men who enjoy being outdoors. Whether hiking, exploring, or simply relaxing outside, these pieces deliver comfort, freedom of movement and modern style. The assortment includes shorts, fresh seasonal T-shirts, a lightweight bodywarmer, and accessories, all created for easy wear and all day performance.

Urban Outdoor proves that functional clothing can still look sharp, moving smoothly from city streets to mountain views.

Credits: Protest

Built for long summer days

The whole new summer collection is built around three strong color groups and focuses on more solids and rich textures. The line features a wide range of men’s T-shirts, many with washed finishes that create a soft worn look. A standout detail of the collection is the bold back prints. Big, trendy, and surf-inspired, these designs add a fun, energetic vibe to each piece and perfectly complement the carefree, sporty style of the collection.

Fits follow current trends with more relaxed and loose silhouettes that offer comfort and an effortless feel. Highlights include new structures and terry towel co-ord sets that feel soft and are ideal for warmer days. Signature surf inspired tank tops return, while shorts are expanded with a new structured corduroy option that adds texture and style. Together, the collection forms a versatile wardrobe that combines comfort, expression, and easy wearability.

Credits: Protest

A complete summer wardrobe

Across the entire range, function, comfort, and style come together in one cohesive collection. From dependable swim essentials to sporty casual looks and outdoor ready layers, the SS26 men’s collection is designed to follow every summer plan, wherever it leads.