Protest Sportswear introduces SS26 kids line made for endless summer days

Get ready for Midsummer Tales with the SS26 kids collection from Protest Sportswear, a fresh, playful and adventurous line inspired by sunny days and endless fun by the sea. Inspired by coastal towns, bonfire nights, sea soaked rituals and ocean adventures, these styles are designed to move effortlessly from shore to celebration within one vibrant summer collection.

Credits: Protest

Created for young explorers and filled with cool prints, eye catching colors and breathable quick dry fabrics, the SS26 collection is made for every summer activity. From building sandcastles and swimming all day to family outings, classroom days and outdoor play, each piece is designed for every summer moment.

Boys collection: Made for adventure

Whether they are playing in the water or running outside, the SS26 boys collection is built for kids who love discovering new adventures. Prints range from palm inspired graphics to bold full color designs, stripes and clean basics, all available across a wide selection of beach shorts and swim shorts.

Credits: Protest

Just like in the adult collection, back prints play a strong role in the T shirts. Bold fonts, vibrant colors and standout graphics create a surf inspired summer look. Short and long sleeve surf lycras are perfect for young water lovers. Designed for comfort and flexibility, they help protect from the sun while allowing free movement in the water. Long sleeves provide extra coverage, while short sleeves offer added ease of motion. Both styles feature playful designs that match the rest of the collection, making them ideal for kids who love the ocean.

The color palette is built around three distinct color groups. The first stands out with colors as golden yellow, bali blue and plum mauve. The second combines thyme green and fern green with sherlock lime and cali blue for a cool and sporty feel. The third group mixes bold tones like burnt beach with shades of blue and brown, creating an adventurous and expressive look.

Girls collection: A seaside dream of color and prints

The SS26 girls swimwear collection stands out with vibrant colors, playful prints and eye-catching textures that create striking summer looks. A strong focus this season lies on bold animal prints, especially leopard and zebra. The zebra print is introduced in three different colorways, offering multiple ways to make a statement at the beach. Bold tones such as cheeky pink, poppy red, shocking orange and peacock green are combined with softer natural shades, creating lively contrasts and standout summer outfits.

Credits: Protest

Animal-inspired designs, stripes and bright shades appear not only in swimwear but also across T-shirts, dresses and accessories, allowing girls to mix and match their favorite styles. The collection also features a wide range of bathing suits and sporty bikinis, designed to combine comfort, support and style.

Short sleeve surf lycras are a perfect addition, offering comfort and sun protection while maintaining a stylish look. Designed for flexibility and a flattering fit, they are ideal for beach days and surf sessions alike.

Sustainable materials

The SS26 kids collection also reflects Protest Sportswear’s focus on sustainability. A large part of the boys swim shorts and girls swimwear is made from recycled polyester, combining eco conscious materials with quick drying performance. The PRTSENNA JR surf T shirt for girls additionally offers UPF50+ protection against UVA and UVB rays, highlighting the brand’s commitment to blending style with responsibility.

Credits: Protest

Whether playing in the sand, splashing in the water or exploring every playground they find, the SS26 kids collection delivers the perfect balance of style, comfort and adventure for every summer plan.