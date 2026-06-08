Protest Sportswear: Made to mix, made for summer

Long days, salty skin, flower crowns, and golden sunsets. The Midsummer Tales Mix & Match Collection by Protest Sportswear captures the carefree spirit of high summer and celebrates the freedom to create a swimwear look that is uniquely yours. ﻿

Inspired by charming coastal towns, endless beach days, bonfire-lit evenings, and the timeless rituals of life by the sea, this collection is designed for women who embrace every moment under the sun. From early morning swims and spontaneous adventures to sunset gatherings by the shore, each piece is made to move effortlessly with you throughout the day.

At the heart of the collection lies the Mix & Match concept. Every bikini top and bottom is sold separately, allowing you to choose the perfect combination for your style, shape, and fit. Whether you prefer different sizes for top and bottom or simply love creating your own unique look, Midsummer Tales gives you the freedom to build a bikini set that feels completely personal.

The collection combines sun-washed solids in beautifully textured fabrics with bold leopard prints, romantic florals, and a variety of stripes ranging from vibrant colours to timeless black and white. Designed to be mixed, matched, and layered in endless ways, the styles invite you to experiment and create new combinations throughout the season.

SS26. Credits: Protest Sportswear

A top for every summer moment

Whether you're diving into the waves, unwinding on the beach, or heading out to explore a coastal town, the bikini tops in the Midsummer Tales collection are designed to offer the perfect balance of comfort, support, and style. With a variety of silhouettes including triangle, bandeau, halter, bralette, and tankini styles, there is a fit to suit every preference and occasion. Soft fabrics, thoughtful construction, and versatile designs ensure confidence throughout the day, while a standout one-shoulder style adds a playful, fashion-forward touch that effortlessly transitions from beachside lounging to sunset drinks.

Credits: Protest Sportswear

Bottoms designed for your perfect fit

Designed to be mixed and matched with ease, the bikini bottoms in the collection offer endless possibilities to create a swimwear look that feels uniquely yours. Regular fits provide timeless coverage and everyday comfort, while sporty hipster styles are made for active beach days and carefree movement. New this season is the cheeky fit, featuring a flattering cut that visually elongates the legs and creates a modern, feminine silhouette. For those who love a more retro-inspired look, high-waisted styles combine elegance with extra confidence and comfort. Available across multiple lines, fits, prints, and colourways, the collection makes it easy to find the perfect combination for your shape, style, and summer plans.

Credits: Protest Sportswear

Designed with care

At Protest Sportswear, creating stylish swimwear goes hand in hand with making more conscious choices. Reflecting the brand’s commitment to more responsible production, all swimwear in the collection is PFC-free, while a large part of the Mix & Match range is made from recycled polyester.

By incorporating recycled materials and eliminating PFCs, Protest Sportswear continues to take steps towards reducing its environmental impact without compromising on comfort, quality, or performance. Every piece is designed with the same attention to detail, helping you enjoy summer while making a more mindful choice.

Your summer. Your style. Your perfect match.