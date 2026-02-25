Protest Sportswear unveils 2026 women’s swimwear collection with largest mix and match range yet

For 2026, Protest Sportswear elevates its swimwear line with the largest Mix & Match collection to date. Designed for long sun-filled days and warm summer nights, the collection captures the spirit of high summer with styles that move effortlessly from beach to sunset moments. Inspired by coastal towns, bonfire evenings, and sea-soaked rituals, each piece is created to be combined into a personal summer story.

The collection blends sun-washed solids in richly textured fabrics with bold animal prints, soft florals, and graphic stripes. Color stories range from vibrant tones to timeless black and white. Subtle embellishment details add a refined finish, while new fabric structures such as terry textures, ribbed materials, and broderie anglaise bring depth, comfort, and a premium feel.

The perfect bikini top

Whether swimming, relaxing, or exploring, the bikini tops are designed for comfort, support, and style. Fits include triangle, bandeau, halter, bralette, and tankini silhouettes. A standout one-shoulder design adds a playful statement for sunny days.

Credits: Protest Sportswear

Bikini bottoms for every fit

The bottoms allow endless combinations. Regular fits offer classic coverage, while hipster styles are made for movement. The new cheeky fit introduces a flattering cut that visually lengthens the legs, and high-waisted silhouettes add a touch of vintage-inspired elegance. Multiple lines, fits, and colorways make it easy to build a bikini that truly matches individual preferences.

Beyond bikinis: versatile summer pieces

For those who can’t decide, pre-matched bikini sets are available in a variety of prints and colors, alongside one-piece swimsuits ranging from timeless classics to playful one-shoulder designs. Beyond swimwear, the collection extends into airy summer dresses in solids, stripes, and full-color prints. With a variety of silhouettes, ranging from short spaghetti-strap dresses to longer styles, each piece offers comfort and style for every summer occasion.

Credits: Protest Sportswear

Co-ord sets are a key highlight this season, paired with matching accessories for a complete, polished look. The line also features halter tops, versatile T-shirts, stylish jumpsuits, skirts, and pants crafted from breathable fabrics such as terry towel, linen, and structured relief materials. Transparent woven pieces pair beautifully with bikinis and tankinis, while coordinated shorts, playsuits, and kimonos complete the lineup for effortless day-to-night transitions. These coordinated prints, colors, and accessories allow for seamless styling from morning beach looks to evening outfits.

SUP and surf ready performance

The 2026 line includes a dedicated SUP & Surf selection designed for both active sessions and relaxed moments on the water. The PRTFantasy bikini pairs a supportive SUP top with removable padding and a secure regular bottom. Matching beach shorts such as the PRTSlo and the PRTJesse, along with core styles like PRTTenerife and PRTEvi, feature quick-dry fabrics, elastic waistbands, and PFC-free water-repellent finishes.

Credits: Protest Sportswear

Performance styles continue with the recycled-material PRTMarle long sleeve surf top, designed with a slim fit for optimal mobility. The PRTMalia sup suit offers an all-in-one design with flexibility and fast-drying comfort. For post-surf relaxation, the PRTMagia and PRTCal surf tees provide breathable fabrics and relaxed fits, with the latter featuring a bold back print. Cargo beach shorts like the PRTAGAAT25 and PRTMapple complete the lineup with functional pockets and comfortable silhouettes. Urban Outdoor

The Urban Outdoor range shouldn’t be overlooked. While the Spring/Summer collection is smaller than the Fall/Winter line, it still includes several eye-catching pieces. As always, the collection features versatile in-between puffers and rain jackets. But Protest Sportswear proves that outdoor clothing can be both functional and stylish, with standout leopard-print items such as the PRTFriz bodywarmer and the PRTVersterfull zip top. Coordinated shirts, hoodies, shorts and leggings complete the range, perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the outdoors, whether for sports or leisure.

Credits: Protest Sportswear

Sustainability and innovation combined

In line with the brand’s commitment to responsible production, all swimwear is PFC-free, and a large part of the Mix & Match range is made from recycled polyester. Fabrics from the SUP & Surf collection also provide natural UV protection to shield against harmful rays. This balance of performance, style, and conscious design reflects the brand’s ongoing focus on innovation.

With the 2026 swimwear collection, Protest Sportswear proves that the perfect bikini is not a single style, but a combination you create yourself. And you can make endless combinations with the other matching pieces of the collection. Your summer. Your style. Your match.