Puma and Nahmias bring west coast craftsmanship to the Puma Suede

Joining forces for the first time, Puma and Californian brand Nahmias present a new Suede capsule, inspired by the craftsmanship and characteristic aesthetic of the US West Coast lifestyle.

The collaboration features details such as unique vintage touches, crochet accents and colourful bead applications, balancing a fun, summery design with the Suede's DNA.

Credits: Puma

Reimagined by Nahmias, the Suede model arrives with an emphasis on texture, contrasting materials and intentional imperfection. Distressed leather stripes, asymmetrical suede layers on the toe cap and exposed foam edges create a handcrafted feel. The crochet laces and details add a softer, more expressive dimension to the silhouette.

Credits: Puma

Inside, co-branded graphics and the phrase “Let's Be Friends” reinforce the collaborative spirit behind the project.

This collaboration debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway and is presented in three distinct colourways. “Vintage Red” features a classic white suede upper with bold red and rubber details. “Vintage Black” offers a darker, more understated version. The “Crochet” version revels in texture and colour, enhanced by crochet stripes and pastel shades.

Credits: Puma

The Puma x Nahmias Suede trainers will be available from February 12, 2026, at an exclusive event hosted by Nahmias and Puma at Maxfield, Los Angeles.

The global launch will take place on February 13 on PUMA.com, at Puma flagship stores and at selected Puma stockists.

Credits: Puma