Puma and Nahmias bring west coast craftsmanship to the Puma Suede
loading...
Automated translation
Joining forces for the first time, Puma and Californian brand Nahmias present a new Suede capsule, inspired by the craftsmanship and characteristic aesthetic of the US West Coast lifestyle.
The collaboration features details such as unique vintage touches, crochet accents and colourful bead applications, balancing a fun, summery design with the Suede's DNA.
Reimagined by Nahmias, the Suede model arrives with an emphasis on texture, contrasting materials and intentional imperfection. Distressed leather stripes, asymmetrical suede layers on the toe cap and exposed foam edges create a handcrafted feel. The crochet laces and details add a softer, more expressive dimension to the silhouette.
Inside, co-branded graphics and the phrase “Let's Be Friends” reinforce the collaborative spirit behind the project.
This collaboration debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway and is presented in three distinct colourways. “Vintage Red” features a classic white suede upper with bold red and rubber details. “Vintage Black” offers a darker, more understated version. The “Crochet” version revels in texture and colour, enhanced by crochet stripes and pastel shades.
The Puma x Nahmias Suede trainers will be available from February 12, 2026, at an exclusive event hosted by Nahmias and Puma at Maxfield, Los Angeles.
The global launch will take place on February 13 on PUMA.com, at Puma flagship stores and at selected Puma stockists.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com