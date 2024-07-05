Pure Radiance: Marc Cain presents the new SS25 collection in royal location

The evening of July 2, 2024, witnessed "Pure Radiance" in Potsdam: Marc Cain illuminated the Colonnades at the New Palace in Sanssouci Park for its Show as part of Fashion Week Berlin. The premium label presented the looks for the Spring/Summer 2025 season in front of high-profile guests, including Hollywood actress Kelly Rutherford and international actress Jessica Madsen, known from the Netflix hit series "Bridgerton".

The attraction was magical and could be felt in every facet of the Show: the unique looks, the atmospheric, historical setting, and the perfectly coordinated music. Guests entered the grounds through the imposing, 24-metre-high Triumphal Gate and took their seats along the colonnades in a semi-circle with the best view of the impressive New Palace.

To the atmospheric sounds of modern interpretations of classical music, the models took to the catwalk in the over 100-meter-long colonnades. The looks skilfully combined the various Marc Cain labels and impressively showcasing the brand's diversity. Knitwear is at the heart of Marc Cain and the focus was on airy summer knitwear, shorts and miniskirts in bouclé, with textured surfaces, lace and lace patterns. Numerous pieces were "Knitted in Germany" and are produced in the fashion company's own knitting facilities. The colo ur palette commenced with soft beige, light yellow and rosé nuances and moved on to bold blue, red and orange tones. In keeping with the ambience and motto of the evening, Marc Cain opted for "Loud" instead of "Quiet Luxury": satin looks, sequins and lurex provided an extra dose of radiance. For the grand finale, the models showed looks from the new Marc Cain Glam label: first long, sparkling dresses and then outfits with eye -catching floral prints.

“It's fantastic to be here in Berlin for Fashion Week, and I'm thrilled to experience a Marc Cain Fashion Show for the first time. For this special evening, I chose a dress decorated with opulent flowers from the new Glam Collection, which is being showcased tonight on the runway. The cream-coloured coat complements the outfit perfectly, adding an elegant touch“, enthused Kelly Rutherford.

“I love fashion so I’m delighted to be at the Marc Cain Fashion Show. I believe a casual tailored suit like this is perfect for any occasion, and the sequins add a touch of glamour. Berlin has a special energy that I absolutely adore. It's great to be part of this exciting event!“, commented Jessica Madsen.

"You can always count on Marc Cain to provide a surprise during Berlin Fashion Week, and this time was no exception with our choice of location. The colonnades at the New Palace in Sanssouci Park were built by Frederick the Great in the 18th century. The so -called Mopke area around the colonnades is the oldest preserved, continuous clinker floor area in Europe. Seeing our collections presented in front of this historic backdrop is also a very special highlight for me personally," enthused Helmut Schlotterer, Chairman of the Board and Founder of Marc Cain .

Many other guests did not miss the Fashion Show in the Colonnades and the After-Show in the New Chambers of Sanssouci, including Bettina Zimmermann, Kai Wiesinger, Jessica Schwarz, Nilam Farooq, Gizem Emre, Rebecca Mir, Amira Pocher with partner Christian Düren and Diana zur Löwen.