Pure ski vibes with the new Marc Cain capsule collection

Marc Cain gets to the heart of sporty coolness with its new ski collection. Inspired by the ski lifestyle, the premium label showcases alpine aesthetics with retro charm for après-ski off-piste.

In addition to skiwear-influenced clothing, the capsule also includes elements from streetwear. The focus is on timeless tones such as black, white and red, dynamically accentuated by colour blocking. Highlights include the high-contrast ‘Snowstars’ print with colour accents and a nostalgic retro pattern. The materials range from technical high-stretch qualities to thermal fabrics and cosy knitwear.

Credits: Marc Cain

The shoot took place on a glacier in the Austrian Lechtal valley - atmospherically staged in the snow, with skis and branded deckchairs. The capsule collection ties in with the Marc Cain Sports Club series - with a further developed signet in a mountain look.

Credits: Marc Cain

‘Our ski capsule brings the alpine look from the mountains into everyday life with a mix of technical sophistication, retro vibes and urban nonchalance. The collection is aimed at women who want to style themselves in a modern and feminine way with Marc Cain Sports,’ explains Marinela Oglan, Creative Director at Marc Cain.

The new ski collection will be available online and in stores from the end of September 2025.