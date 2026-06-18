Quiksilver x Bob Marley: For the Culture, the Music & the Love of Surfing

At Copa Bay, outside of Kingston, Jamaica, life moves to the syncopated rhythm of the ocean. Quiksilver rider Elishama “Shama” Beckford pulls up to his local break, vibing to one of the most powerful voices of our times. Here, Bob Marley and surfing are everywhere, part of the same pulse that shapes life on the island.

On June 17, Quiksilver and the Bob Marley family come together for a collection celebrating the culture that gave birth to reggae music and that fosters Caribbean expression to this day.

Credits: Surfer: Elishama “Shama” Beckford; Picture: Quiksilver

Inspired by Bob Marley’s enduring style and creative legacy, the Quiksilver x Bob Marley collection brings together culture, surfing, and technical craftsmanship. From the singer’s iconic tracksuits to Quiksilver’s legendary boardshorts, every piece reflects the spirit of both worlds.

The collection draws deeply from Marley’s world: the strap of his guitar becomes a signature graphic, the iconic lion from his ring features in the lock-up, and archival photography informs the colour palette across the range’s boardshorts, hoodies, and T-shirts.

“We're proud to partner with Quiksilver on a collection that celebrates not only my father's legacy, but the spirit of Jamaica that inspired so much of his music," said Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, Grammy-winning singer, author, designer, and Marley’s daughter. "Surfing, like music, is about freedom, connection, and expressing who you are. This collection brings together those shared values in a way that feels authentic to our culture and honors the creativity, individuality, and positive energy that continue to inspire people around the world.”

At its core, the collection is built for the surf, combining Quiksilver’s renowned performance expertise with Marley-inspired design. Think recycled-fibre boardshorts, colourful graphic tees, and easy layers to throw on after a morning session.

Quiksilver rider Shama Beckford shares his connection to the collection: “The Bob Marley Collection captures the spirit and culture of Jamaica’s surf and music scenes, especially from the era when the King of Reggae himself was alive. From the tracksuit designs to the powerful details featured on the boardshorts, every piece feels really authentic. I think the collection strikes the perfect balance between color, style, and cultural significance.”

"We are incredibly excited to celebrate the richness of Jamaican culture and surfing with Shama and the Bob Marley family. Shama embodies the next generation of surfers and has infused the Quiksilver team with the unique energy and spirit of the Caribbean from day one,” says Quiksilver GM, Josh February. “This partnership is especially meaningful to us because it shines a light onto our shared passion for music and Jamaïcain culture, one we hope will inspire future generations of surfers around the world."

The Quiksilver x Bob Marley collection will be available on June 17, 2026 on the website and selected stores worldwide.