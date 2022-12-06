Rafael van der Vaart becomes brand ambassador of No Excess

After the results of the successful collaboration with Gregory Sedoc, No Excess has been in touch with Rafael Van der Vaart, a former Dutch footballer, and current football coach and analyst.

Rafael is very positive about the comfortable stylish clothes and will be one of the new faces of No Excess. The collaboration between Rafael and No Excess started during the World Cup and will continue in 2023.

No Excess is a men's clothing brand for sports enthusiasts and believes in authentic collaborations with brand ambassadors. In 2023, the brand will focus more on personalities that fit the brand and are visible in sports-related media expressions.