Raffaello Rossi - Fall/ Winter Collection 2023

Materials

The boundaries between casual and chic, between feminine and sporty continue to blur – not least because digital opportunities and the fusion of home and office have changed fashion demands. This new way of communicating, working and interacting socially is changing our habits on how to dress. The demand for comfort remains as high as ever, but there is an upsurging desire to dress up once in a while. Nothing should feel or be heavy – looking chic and being comfortable are no longer mutually exclusive. Comfort is the guideline for fall/winter 2023, with a strong focus on jersey and stretch qualities.

The combination of chic and comfortable reflects the most in the category of pants for fall/ winter 2023. Jersey materials in solid colour set the tone, but they also appear in black and white jacquards and combinations that play with pink and green combinations – a winter alternative for printed trousers. Besides, there are high-quality business fabrics with cool wool characteristics. These materials look like wool, but are woolfree and bi-elastic. Some styles feature soft, technical flannel and flowing, recycled polyester types.

Image: Raffaello Rossi, FW23 Kollektion

In addition to classic cotton corduroy, our highlights include a technical jersey corduroy and a flowing technical velvet. A feeling of glamour is exuded by satin, which is available in royal blue and gold as well as black, and a jersey with interwoven sequins.

Concerning denim, Raffaello Rossi focused on sustainable washes that are more environmentally friendly by abstaining from water usage during the dyeing process. The designs range from authentic denim washes, to denim made with hemp and high-stretch fabrics.

Silhouettes

Even though the familiar shape of the narrow leg forms an important basis in this collection, the new importance of casual reflects in wider, relaxed denim styles. Wide-leg pants are the up-and-coming trend – alongside the culotte shape, long, flowing versions are also very much in fashion. And so are flared and bootcut models, at times with slits, pleated legs or tapered styles. Narrow shapes are reinterpreted via slightly shortened versions with a mini-kick.

Image: Raffaello Rossi, FW23 Kollektion

The same development applies to denim styles – denim brings the idea of ‘casualness’ into fashion. The portfolio of different silhouettes is multi-faceted: classic narrow shapes still work well, while straight-leg jeans are increasingly gaining fashion momentum, in long or slightly cropped versions. Other highlights include wide-leg and flared jeans, cut not too tight at the knee, so they do not refer to retro styles too much. Small embellishments such as stones and pearls, pockets and hems add decorative accents.

Colours

The idea of comfort in fashion is also matched by the colors, which create a harmonious interplay with wool white, camel and various shades of gray from light gray to anthracite. Black is making a comeback this season. Pink, royal blue and green provide highlight accents.

Image: Raffaello Rossi, FW23 Kollektion