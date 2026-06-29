Ragwear SS27: Vegan streetwear shaped by summer ease, utility and active movement

With its Spring/Summer 2027 collection, ragwear pairs effortless summer dressing with a versatile wardrobe of lightweight materials, relaxed silhouettes and distinctive details. The season combines Mediterranean ease, natural inspired colours and sporty urban influences with the comfort the brand is known for. At its core are looks that are easy to combine and work well for everyday life as much as they do for travel and adventure.

The women’s collection is built around three themes: Coastal, Sun-Kissed and Meadowland. Coastal brings maritime retro elements, classic shirting stripes, modern polka dots and abstract floral prints into the collection. Sun-Kissed focuses on warm natural tones, sun-faded shades and organically inspired patterns, while Meadowland interprets a slightly nostalgic, rural-romantic mood with olive tones, checks, small floral motifs and handcrafted-looking details. The colour palette ranges right the way through from black, navy, olive and ecru to light blue, coral pink and lavender, with strong accents such as web blue and bright red adding that extra touch.

Credits: ragwear

SS27 also shows a clear evolution in silhouettes. Short, loose-fitting bomber jackets, transitional parkas, shackets and sporty interpretations of classic blousons form key outerwear highlights. New qualities such as lightweight ripstop structures, soft suede-look fabrics, lyocell chambray, structured linen blends and flowing viscose help create that summer feel. And rounding out the range are coordinated sets, wide-leg trousers, Bermuda shorts, chic dresses, skirts and tops with loving details such as gathering, pleats or delicate ruffled edges.

Credits: ragwear

The men’s collection explores three distinct themes: Sun-faded, Club Sandwich and Unearthed. Garment-washed sweat sets, lightweight shirt’n’shorts combos and beach energy define the summer-driven part of the season. Sport inspired motifs from padel, cycling, surfing and skating bring movement to prints, embroideries and patches while a structured canvas feel, heavy jersey, slub texture or subtle camo interpretations add a robust, utility-inspired dimension to the collection. Colours such as black, navy, dark olive and khaki are complemented by dusty olive, ice green, bone, brown sugar and apricot tones to add contrast into the textures of summer.

Credits: ragwear

Credits: ragwear

For retailers, this creates a broad SS27 offer with clear mix-and-match potential. Easy summer sets and lightweight jackets pair with vegan streetwear basics, expressive prints and statement pieces. ragwear presents a trend-conscious collection that’s versatile and comfortable, bringing a contemporary everyday style to the summer wardrobe.