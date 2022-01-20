Rains presents Autumn-Winter 2022 Collection: SKYWATCHER

COPENHAGEN - Outerwear lifestyle brand, Rains, unveils its AW22 collection, SKYWATCHER; to be debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

What Rain’s biggest AUtumn-Winter collection to date. Rainwear, transitional and thermal outerwear, layers, garments, bags, and accessories

When Debut at Paris Fashion Week: January 20, 2022. Pre-AW22 drop: June 2022. Main collection drop: July 2022.

Where Rains stores, premium wholesale retailers and rains.com

Image: Rains

Rains unveils its biggest Autumn-Winter collection to date, SKYWATCHER. The collection, delivering elevated rainwear, transitional and thermal outerwear, layers, garments bags, and accessories, will get its official debut at Menswear FW22 Paris Fashion Week. It will later drop in stores and online in July 2022.

Image: Rains

Autumn-Winter 2022 collection: ‘SKYWATCHER’.

“Skywatcher looks high. To the weather, it is engineered to fend off. And to the colors created by a Scandinavian phenomenon - the Northern Lights. Though universally recognized - a story retold - each sky-bound pixel is a rare one-off. As unique as the eyes that gaze from below. Design born from the atmosphere. An identity made for the cold.”

Image: Rains

Colors.

The palette, inspired by the Northern Lights, pairs the staples of Black, Slate, Navy, Green, and cement with new vivid colors. Two more articulations of green arrive as Silver Pine and Evergreen. Both are finished with a light shimmer. Wood is the season’s upgraded brown, delivering a subtly desaturated tone and matte finish. Pink Sky brings a soft creamy high note, with a subtle sheen. While Digital LIme cuts through the palette, amplifying selected designs as main colorways and accents.

Nylon.

First seen in SS22, Nylon is now a mainstay signature waterproof fabric for Rains. The fabric with matte finish and luxe reverse PU coating, gives colors added vibrance and offers a crisp, lightweight alternative to the brand’s trusted PU fabric. Nylon arrives as the Padded Nylon concept, delivering five transitional outerwear silhouettes. Nylon also forms that Rains new high-function, high warmth Alpine Nylon Jacket.

Image: Rains

Puffer + upgraded insulation.

The category grows to eleven designs, including reinterpretations of the sought-after ‘Wrap’ silhouettes first seen as AW21 runway show exclusives. The category now also includes a premium concept: Block Puffer Jacket and Block Puffer Coat are characterized by blocky chamber geometry and exclusive padded pockets. All thermal and transitional designs now feature upgraded loose fiber featherless insulation by Thermore®.

Arid bag concept.

Rains launches a new standalone bag concept inspired by performance designs from the world of aquatics. The premium concert comprises three utilitarian silhouettes: Arid Tote, Handbag, and Backpack. Their fully ultrasonically welded construction delivers ‘dry bag’ level waterproof protection, though full submersion is not recommended due to rolltop and Tote openings.

Each silhouette is characterized by exposed construction details, and Aris laser-cut strap and attachment buckle identity. The designs are constructed in an exclusive Arid fabric, a rearticulation of Rains’ signature waterproof PU. The finish is subtly structured with a crisper yet soft feel and reduced drape. The Arid concept lands in Black, Digital Lime, and Wood colorways.

First solo-designed boots.

After a number of footwear collaborations, Rains is set to drop its first solo-designed footwear. Show Combat Boot and Show Combat Boot Neoprene are set for limited-edition release and feature prominently cleated EVA LiveTech soles, signature TPU straps on tongue and rear cuff and metal eyelets and hooks. The all-vegan, water-repellent boots are available as full PU or brushed PU and neoprene uppers.