Ralph Lauren Catwalk: The Ultimate Compendium Chronicling More Than Five Decades of Ralph Lauren's Women's Collections

The world of Ralph Lauren is brought to life with Ralph Lauren Catwalk, a stunning visual archive of the Ralph Lauren runway collections, celebrating more than five decades of innovation and influence. Published by Thames & Hudson, this book joins the prestigious Catwalk series as its eleventh volume, marking a historic milestone as the first-ever American fashion house to be featured in this celebrated series, offering an unprecedented look into one of fashion's most celebrated American luxury houses.

Credits: Ralph Lauren Fall 1995

Ralph Lauren, whose name is synonymous with American lifestyle, timeless design and impeccable quality, is a cultural icon who has built the Ralph Lauren Corporation into one of the most successful companies in the world. As the first designer to produce a complete lifestyle vision, Mr. Lauren created a global brand exemplified by style, sophistication and the utmost attention to detail. After beginning his career in 1967 designing neckties under the label Polo, he launched his first full line of womenswear in 1972, inspired by his wife and forever muse, Ricky. Ever since, his runway shows have enhanced his storytelling and vision to create not only clothes, but a way of living.

Credits: Ralph Lauren Spring 2005

Ralph Lauren Catwalk, authored by renowned fashion journalist Bridget Foley, presents a visual timeline of Ralph Lauren's remarkable history. With over 1,300 original runway photographs, this comprehensive volume documents the designer's extraordinary journey, starting with his debut women's collection in Fall 1972 through to his Fall 2025 Women's Collection. The book captures Ralph Lauren's pioneering cinematic approach to fashion and design through his runway shows, highlighting the vast range within his highly distinctive aesthetic. It provides an intimate look at the designer's masterful ability to blend seemingly contradictory elements - the play of masculine and feminine, rugged and refined - creating a signature look that has defined American style across the globe for nearly six decades.

Credits: Ralph Lauren Fall 2015

The book will be available in leading bookstores worldwide and online retailers starting May 7, 2026. This collector's edition joins Thames & Hudson's acclaimed Catwalk series, which has sold over 2.5 million copies globally.