Ralph Lauren presents Spring 2027 Purple Label and Polo collections in Milan

US fashion brand Ralph Lauren has presented its spring 2027 men's collections for Purple Label and Polo Ralph Lauren, shown in Milan on 19 June 2026, according to a press release. The brand said the collections draw on themes of adventurous travel, rugged performance gear and faraway places, reworking its classic styles.

"My approach has always been cinematic, creating visual stories and aspirational worlds," founder Ralph Lauren said in a statement, linking the collections to the heritage, craftsmanship and functionality he has long associated with his menswear.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

Credits: Ralph Lauren

According to the brand, Purple Label unfolds across three chapters. The first centres on neutral tones and indigo, with silk-blend suits in textured patterns, band-collar shirts and utility-inspired outerwear, alongside sunglasses and jewellery inspired by a vintage rodeo buckle. A second chapter references the golden age of motor racing and the Italian lakes, with Art Deco motifs drawn from mahogany speedboats translated into sports jackets, textured knits, leather pieces and ultralight deconstructed ties. Suits and blazers appear in open-weave linens, chalk stripes and herringbone, while relaxed tuxedos use rustic fabrics.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

Credits: Ralph Lauren

The season also includes a limited-edition capsule created with Japanese brand Kuon, combining Italian and Japanese craftsmanship with tailoring, textiles and hand-done sashiko embroidery by the Sashiko Gals.

Polo Ralph Lauren closed the show with a new-generation take on American prep, mixing classic pieces with outdoor performance gear. The line features rich textures, vibrant palettes, prints and traditional Indian madras with a 'bleeder' effect. Tailoring includes Edwardian-inspired three-piece suits and neckwear, while shirts carry preppy colour combinations, ruffle details and patchwork. Traditional collegiate pieces, including a varsity jacket based on vintage models, are updated with patchwork, hand embroidery and handcraft.