Ralph Lauren: Spring/summer 2026 campaign

Ralph Lauren presents its spring 2026 campaign, which pays homage to the timeless intersection between sport and style that has defined the brand for generations.

The new campaign draws inspiration from Ralph Lauren's rich heritage, where sporting pursuits meet refined elegance — from the sophisticated traditions of polo to the electrifying energy of the racetrack and the boundless freedom of nautical life.

“Sport and style have always been more than what you wear or how you play. They represent a way of living — freedom, energy, authenticity, connection — that can inspire us all to dream of a better life.” Ralph Lauren

Photographed by David Sims, with a campaign video directed by Jacob Sutton, the spring 2026 campaign unfolds in three chapters. A World of Speed captures the intensity of motorsport with modern sophistication: polished chrome, winding coastal roads and the soft morning light.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

Credits: Ralph Lauren

By the Sea celebrates nautical elegance, with speedboats cutting through the open sea, cotton dresses fluttering in the wind and tailored tuxedos that recall the clean lines of the vessels. On the Green explores the elegant world of polo, golf and tennis, where sport embodies vitality, style and tradition.

The season also introduces a new Ralph Lauren x MLB collection, celebrating six legendary teams: New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

The campaign will come to life this summer with activations around the world, including California, Sydney and Tokyo.

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