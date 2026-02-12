Ralph Lauren unveils autumn 2026 womenswear collection in New York

A passion for adventure defines the Ralph Lauren woman for autumn 2026. She is a modernist with a nod to history, demanding a pragmatic chic with an emotional charge. Her clothes must not only function but also enchant.

For autumn, she finds this duality in a skilful fusion of tailoring, often with a vintage touch; corsetry; chainmail; and occasionally, statement shoulders. A rich, earthy palette is interwoven with abundant metallic embroidery. This imparts an elegant resonance, maintaining a youthful mood and creating a framework for the essential contradiction. The main counterpoint is a subtle dialogue between softness and strength. Within this, polished tailoring coexists fluidly with sensual curves and bold sportswear.

“I love the adventure of fashion. My autumn 2026 collection is inspired by that renegade spirit and the confidence of the woman who will wear it her own way—to tell her own story. She respects the timeless quality of things from the past but reinvents them for the present. Her style is not defined by time. It is enduring.” Ralph Lauren

A long, fluid silhouette dominates, interspersed with shorter hemlines. An expressive belt often defines the waist. Trousers appear in both ultra-slim and wide-leg styles, the latter being pleated or barrel-shaped. At times, there is an artful deception. For instance, tailoring is reinterpreted in an unexpected fabric—grainy Donegal tweed is reimagined in a sensual knitted cashmere that contours the body. A simple concept becomes bold when a chunky sweater with oversized floral embroidery is paired with silk floral jacquard trousers.

Outerwear takes centre stage. This ranges from precisely tailored, double-breasted windowpane wool coats and wide-draped, stone-textured leather coats to a series of deliberately deconstructed jackets. Among them is a leather jacket with a hand-aged surface and a leopard-print shearling jacket. The latter features structured volume at the back, created by a hidden layer of crinoline.

Textural interplay creates significant interest through more than 50 exclusive materials. These include tweeds; velvets; jacquards; embroideries; impactful scarf prints; and a wealth of leathers and shearlings. A short jacket reverses from shearling fur to a crackled metallic foil, worn over a cashmere sweater and covert trousers. Another piece, a meticulously crafted velvet jacquard with a feather motif, is styled with stretch flannel trousers. A thistle-toned silk velvet dress features a hand-smocked collar and bugle beads, its femininity challenged by an oversized herringbone jacket. Several iterations of mesh, crafted to resemble chainmail, are juxtaposed with wool, velvet and shearling.

Craftsmanship enhances the entire collection. A high-necked column dress with micro-sequins, overprinted on flocked velvet, creates a deliberately sombre effect. In contrast, the seemingly unrestrained velvet of a backless dress required double dyeing in brown and dark blue to achieve its mesmerising luminescence. Multiple rounds of handwork were necessary to create a delicate and artful top. This included sequin and thread embroidery; painting; the application of leather strips; and glass bead fringing.

Bold accessories enhance the renegade spirit. Riding boots and embroidered velvet slippers anchor the looks. Variations of the iconic Ralph Bag, particularly the tote and the newly introduced mini crossbody, add depth. The new Deco Lock clutch reinforces the collection's metallic accents, featuring a chain handle that rests on the hand like a bracelet.

The autumn 2026 collection celebrates a woman who is fearless in her pursuit of adventure. She honours heritage while embracing reinvention, exploring what lies ahead while remaining true to herself.

