Rare London presents its SS22 Imperial Collection: signature feminine elegance

Independent boutique brand Rare London, known for its beautiful designs with a feminine twist, presents the SS22 Imperial Collection. The imperial collection stays true to the brand’s signature aesthetic: show stopping silhouettes and meticulous attention to detail.

The SS22 Imperial Collection

The collection can be best described as a “sophisticated take on the summer of love,” according to the brand. Women are encouraged to dress from head to toe in statement colours in simple shapes that tailor and embrace the female form. Elegance is at the core of this collection with corsets, as well as draping and ruched features throughout. The collection focuses on clean lines, summer colours and luxurious materials that highlight the subtle details of every garment.

Image: Rare London SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand.

At Rare London, collections are designed exclusively in-house. Talented designers create chic, ultra-modern designs that stand out in the crowd. All of the brand’s products are ethically sourced. This ensures the highest quality and the best fit for independent women of all backgrounds and ethnicities who wear the pieces.

The Rare London woman likes to express her individuality through her own unique sense of style. For SS22, the brand has chosen elegance as the central theme of its collection consisting of three drops. This is reflected in every element that makes up the collection, from the materials and the shape of the designs to the campaign shoot.

“Looking ahead to the new season we are excited to continue the conversation into AW22 designs and campaigns focusing on elevations from our heritage shapes and designs that are at our brand's core, to introducing new styles and trends of the season.“

Image: Rare London SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand.