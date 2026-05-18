Ray-Ban x Star Wars™ Present The Mandalorian and Grogu™ Collection

Ray-Ban is excited to unveil the new Star Wars™: The Mandalorian and Grogu collection, a special-edition eyewear line inspired by two iconic characters who have become fan favorites.

From wraparound metal frames to reimagined signature silhouettes in galactic-inspired shades, this exclusive collection captures the strength and charisma of its inspirations for those seeking adventure. Designed for all ages, the collection brings together both sun and optical styles, enhanced with customizable details on selected models, allowing everyone to embrace a bold look worthy of the galaxy’s greatest heroes.

Credits: Ray-Ban

The Ray-Ban Olympian Deluxe The Mandalorian™ and Ray-Ban Wayfarer Grogu™ sun styles celebrate the galaxy’s iconic duality: on one side, the strength and instinct of the warrior; on the other, the purity and hope embodied by the Force. One shaped by armor, the other guided by intuition, united by an unbreakable bond where courage and emotion meet.

The Ray-Ban | Star Wars™ The Mandalorian and Grogu™ collection is now available in selected stores and online retailers, ahead of the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, scheduled for May 22, 2026.

Credits: Ray-Ban

The Mandalorian™ Olympian Deluxe

Finished in a steel-grey colorway, this bold silhouette reflects unwavering determination. The Ray-Ban Olympian Deluxe The Mandalorian™ sunglasses draw inspiration from the character’s iconic armor — robust, precise, and undeniably unique. Featuring a wraparound shape and mirrored lenses, they are designed for those who move with purpose, driven by a quietly commanding presence and unshakable confidence.

Credits: Ray-Ban

Grogu™ Mega Wayfarer II

A quiet strength expressed with confidence through the Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer II Grogu™ sunglasses. The soft transparent beige frame reflects Grogu’s calm and curious spirit. Paired with green lenses, it creates a balance between softness and inner strength — a style for those who do not need to stand out loudly to make an impression.

Credits: Ray-Ban

Grogu™ Mini New Wayfarer

Designed for little heroes with big courage, the Ray-Ban Mini New Wayfarer Grogu™ sunglasses bring comfort and character to every mission under the sun. Embrace the light side with a sleek gray or brown acetate frame, paired with green lenses and enhanced by a Grogu emblem on the temple, reflecting the character’s calm strength.

Credits: Ray-Ban

Grogu™ Mini New Wayfarer Optical

Little heroes with a bold point of view. The Ray-Ban Mini Wayfarer Grogu™ optical frame combines color, character, and inner strength. Available in soft pink and petrol blue, this iconic square silhouette takes on a galactic dimension, completed with a Grogu emblem on the temple for adventurous young minds who see the world their own way.