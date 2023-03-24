RE/DONE and Scholl launch capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2023

Two Iconic Brands Bring Fantasy Vintage To Life In Limited Edition Footwear Capsule

California-based denim brand RE/DONE and heritage footwear brand Scholl Shoes come together to launch a limited-edition footwear capsule for Spring Summer 2023. Furthering their ethos of taking the old and making it new again, RE/DONE responsibly reimagines Scholl’s iconic Pescura silhouette in five all-new colorways— launching March 7th.

On a never-ending search for the most nostalgic heritage references, RE/DONE fell in love with the original Scholl Sandal, a style that has stood the test of time. In true collaboration, the brands made thoughtful modifications from slightly higher heels and squared toe shapes to redeveloped vintage hardware and thicker leather toe strap. Color variations include black and red patent leather with lacquered wood, classic neutral-toned leather, and denim made from RE/DONE’s upcycled denim scraps.

Image: Scholl x RE/DONE

With a shared mindfulness, the collection is consciously crafted. Each shoe features a handmade artisanal wood clog sole made from natural beechwood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and the leather used is responsibly sourced through Leather Working Group-audited factories.

Together, RE/DONE x Scholl are using their shared expertise to create the perfect vintage-inspired sandal that has never existed before.

“RE/DONE that shares with Scholl Shoes the ambition of elevating original icons, was for us a perfect and natural partner to continue our journey within the fashion scene. Our heritage makes us unique. The original Pescura, presented in this collaboration celebrates our history and future alike.“ , says Tobias Klaiber, CEO Scholl Shoes.

Image: Scholl x RE/DONE

“Collaborating with heritage brands to recreate the classics is at the core of what RE/DONE does, so our partnership with Scholl felt like a no brainer. The initial concept was born when we found a vintage pair of their sandals that had the most incredible construction and details. We didn’t want to just make a reproduction—we wanted to marry the features of the vintage pair with a square-toed silhouette. There’s something so special about reimagining a shoe almost everybody has a relationship with, and I couldn’t be more excited about the result.” Sean Barron, CEO and Founder of RE/DONE.

RE/DONE x Scholl retail for €295 and will be available starting March 7 at all RE/DONE retail stores worldwide, select premium stockists, and both brands’ digital flagships.