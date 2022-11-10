Re-Run new iterations!

The Re-Run is made with recycled materials according to the GRS-certification standard. It guarantees recycled textiles and leathers with additional environmental and social criteria.

Mercer Re-Run

We made some small improvements ‘under the hood’ of our popular Re-Run to create the ultimate version. We improved heel and ankle padding for even more comfort and added a high-tech recycled ‘open-mesh’, furthermore we decreased the carbon footprint by changing the logo applications. The two colorways Burgundy and Navy are online now for him and her.

The only thing you can't recycle is wasted time...

Team MERCER

