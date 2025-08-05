Ready for the cold: Autumn/winter 2025/26 collections from Intimissimi, Calzedonia, Tezenis, Falconeri and IUMAN-Intimissimi Uomo

As temperatures drop, the demands on clothing rise. It should be warm, flexible and inspiring. The autumn/winter 2025/26 collections from the iconic Italian brands focus on precisely this combination. They show that the cool season will be stylish, elegant and expressive. From warming cashmere and delicate lace to shaping silhouettes and sophisticated loungewear, the new looks set fashionable accents for cold days and long nights.

Calzedonia autumn/winter 2025/26: Comfort, style and innovation

A classic returns to Calzedonia this autumn: the popular Invisible Tights. They combine comfort, a perfect fit and an elegant look. Virtually invisible under clothing, with a pleasant feel and a look that inspires, they combine aesthetics with functionality. This makes them the ideal companion for cooler days, whether for everyday wear or special occasions. Tights with lace, mesh, detailed patterns or in nude tones create additional fashionable statements and perfectly showcase the legs. Leggings are also making a comeback at Calzedonia this autumn. They are versatile for athleisure and sporty-chic looks or as a stylish companion for workouts. The line is complemented by high-quality socks – ideal for layering and everyday styles. For festive occasions, the party collection returns with shimmering tights, knee socks and culottes in gold and silver optics. This is a romantic reinterpretation of black for elegant evening looks.

Calzedonia AW25. Image: Oniverse

Intimissimi: Colour dreams, fabric poetry and feminine strength

Intimissimi celebrates a new form of femininity: authentic, modern and free. The autumn/winter collection combines charm and comfort with stylish versatility. These are looks that work both at home and on the go. Elegant corsetry pieces, floral lace, fine dévoré effects and delicate tulle inserts characterise the new season. These are complemented by soft viscose rib fabrics and refined layering. The colour palette ranges from warm natural tones such as praline beige and caramel to expressive nuances such as peacock blue or titanium grey. Whether romantic, sensual or clear and modern, each line tells its own story. Couture-inspired highlights with sequins, embroidery or silk lend the collection a festive sheen. New loungewear in modal and cashmere, nightwear with satin details and knitwear made from 100 percent merino wool enhance everyday life.

Intimissimi AW25. Image: Oniverse

Falconeri autumn/winter 2025/26: Understated luxury for every day

Clean lines, the finest yarns and a colour world that combines soft earth tones and refinement - Falconeri's autumn/winter collection is all about natural elegance. The focus is on high-quality cashmere, which is reinterpreted in new structures, innovative finishes and flowing silhouettes for women and men. From oversized coats and bouclé looks to ultra-light polo shirts and cardigans with argyle patterns, the collection combines Italian craftsmanship with modern design and tangible quality. Structured knitwear, flowing blouses made from a cashmere-silk mix, jackets made from cashmere velour and relaxed-fit trousers in soft wool blends create a wardrobe that effortlessly combines style and comfort. The colour palette ranges from stone, taupe and marsala to dusty rose and sapphire blue: tone-in-tone or in deliberately contrasting colours.

Falconeri AW25. Image: Oniverse

Tezenis: Trans-seasonal and winter styles

Tezenis brings warmth to the cold months with a collection that skilfully combines comfort and a sense of trends. Delicate lace, pleated fabrics and romantic details such as cotton lace characterise the lingerie line and can be styled in a variety of ways to create individual looks. Bodysuits, corsets and dresses become true layering all-rounders that underline personal style. The collection is complemented by comfortable easywear. Soft knitwear, ultra-light essentials made from merino wool and the new "Super Thermal" series provide pleasant warmth, whether at home or on the go. Nightwear and homewear also combine function with feeling, with soft fabrics, charming prints and mix-and-match options that ensure maximum comfort. The line is rounded off by fashionable hosiery: floral mesh patterns, glitter effects and festive highlights set stylish accents and make every outfit an eye-catcher.

Teens AW25. Image: Oniverse

IUMAN-Intimissimi Uomo: More than just a wardrobe

With high-quality materials and sophisticated design, IUMAN-Intimissimi Uomo brings subtle strength and masculine lightness to the winter wardrobe. In the new collection, boxer shorts made from premium cotton, clean cuts and striking prints meet timeless and elegant shirts made from merino wool or cotton. Tracksuits and everyday wear essentials bring dynamism to the trans-seasonal period and winter. Calm tones such as blue, sand, green or denim underline the minimalist yet self-confident aspiration of the collection. The highlight is a cashmere pullover made from the finest yarns – luxurious, soft and striking. The season is rounded off by stylish pyjamas and accessories that ensure relaxed moments with style.

IUMAN-Intimissimi Uomo AW25. Image: Oniverse