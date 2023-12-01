Real Artistic People: Drawing on the cultural capital of slogan t-shirts

The origin of slogan t-shirts, pivotal in the modern fashion narrative, traces back to the 1940s. Initially emerging as a way of spreading slogans for political campaigns, these shirts gained momentum in the 1960s as symbols of rebellion and social change. The 1970s and 80s saw these shirts solidify their influence in fashion and pop culture, as they became more commercial. Icons like John Lennon, wearing shirts with anti-war slogans, and designers like Vivienne Westwood, with her punk-inspired creations, showcased how fashion could be both a personal statement and a public declaration.

In the 1980s and 90s, slogan shirts evolved with the trends of the times, becoming staples in street style fashion. The rise of hip-hop culture, grunge movements and mainstream fashion caused a shift: They were no longer just about protest or statements in terms of politics; they became a canvas for personal identity and cultural dialogue, a way of putting a message about oneself out in the world.

Real Artistic People: Crafting identity through fashion

Real Artistic People, emerging from over twenty years in the retail landscape, taps into this rich history of slogan shirts with their recent 'Message Collection'. Their journey, beginning from a modest start on 191 Kings Road, Chelsea, to the establishment of their flagship store in Cockfosters in 2008, parallels the evolution of slogan shirts. The brand’s ethos, deeply influenced by diverse cultures, tastes, and styles, reflects in every collection they launch. As such, the 'Message Collection' showcases meticulously crafted t-shirts and hoodies, emphasizing individuality and creativity with slogans like 'Artist', 'Visionary', 'Creator', 'G.O.A.T', 'Pay Homage', and 'For the Culture'. Each item transcends mere clothing; the words, followed by their very own definitions, encapsulate narratives that summarize their wearer's journeys and ideas of themselves.

'Message Collection' Credits: Real Artistic People

Herein, these slogans are not arbitrary; they are carefully chosen words that resonate with the historical context of slogan shirts. 'Artist' and 'Creator' pay tribute to the innovators of fashion, 'Visionary' and 'G.O.A.T' reflect the forward-thinking and excellence that have always driven style movements, while 'Pay Homage' and 'For the Culture' acknowledge the deep roots and diverse influences that shape fashion.

'Message Collection' Credits: Real Artistic People

Real Artistic People, through their 'Message Collection', continues the legacy of slogan shirts as tools for expression. Embracing the ethos "Inspired by Legends, Created for Artists," the brand offers a canvas for personal expression, nodding to the past, but also paving the way for the future of streetwear - a future where fashion is an extension of one's identity and a reflection of cultural and societal narratives.