Rebel Generation FW22 collection

A collection inspired by its wearers. The new Rebel Generation winter collection ‘22-‘23 for boys and girls should make you feel good about who you are.

Rebel Generation, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Pieces inspired on Varsity wear, comfy sweat sets and nice knits in trend colours are included in the boys collection. The girls can switch from fancy, trendy silhouettes to a more sporty ‘College’ look. The brand started off only for boys but soon felt the need to expand to girls as well. A line that is more mature than the kids and that takes inspiration from the street, social media and adult fashion.

Every season we offer a versatile and trendy fashion collection with nice fabrics and cool graphics. The colours are especially chosen to fit the teen market and are supplemented with several prints and checks as well as some trendy knits.

The growing interest in this age group makes it exciting to follow the interests of these youngsters. Driven by the new generation we are offering an affordable collection that keeps in mind sustainability. This collection offers a range from 9 to 16 years old.

