Redress conducting a worldwide fashion designer survey on sustainability

With sustainability becoming an ever increasing focus across the fashion supply chain – over 50% of companies now report to be using at least one sustainable sourcing practice - environmental NGO, Redress are exploring what it means to be working as a designer in the industry and how much autonomy. Their short survey looks to assess levels of sustainability knowledge and priority of approaches among fashion designers.

Those completing the survey (before 31 March), will receive a 10% discount with online sustainable fashion marketplace, Staiy.com; and will be entered into a draw for the chance to win - a Euro 50 gift voucher for Staiy.com, and one of two Bloomsbury Fashion books.

This research is organised by Redress and in partnership with Artsthread. The findings will not only inform the focus of their work as an NGO going forwards, but aims to further influence the broader industry including academia to increase skills development and training, and accelerate positive change in the industry.

Head to www.redressdesignaward.com to learn more about the world’s largest sustainable design competition and access their educational resources.

To complete the survey, go to: https://www.redress.com.hk