Reebok and Tobe Nwigwe Debut Multi-Season “Reebok x Chukwu” Footwear and Apparel Collaboration Exploring Artist’s Roots

Initial installment “Preseason OTU” draws on Nwigwe’s diverse cultural background and love for football, while celebrating new beginnings, landing February 21.

February 6th, Reebok, the iconic sports culture brand, and Tobe Nwigwe the visionary artist known for his groundbreaking work in music and film, proudly unveil the highly anticipated “Reebok x Chukwu” collection (launching in-store and exclusively on the Reebok website on February 21st.

This multi-season collaboration merges Nwigwe's distinct creative vision with the brand’s athletic heritage. The partnership explores his innovative approach to fashion and storytelling, blending his bold personal style with Reebok’s legacy of performance-driven design. “This is monumental—it’s my first time designing a shoe and an apparel capsule with a major brand, and I’m creating something that truly reflects my style, vision, and perspective,” said Nwigwe.

For the debut collection, “The Preseason,” Nwigwe and Reebok reimagined iconic sport-inspired silhouettes. The standout of the launch is the “The Chukwu OTU”, a bold reinterpretation of the Reebok Preseason Turf Trainer. “I chose the Preseason to be my first shoe because it’s an immaculate silhouette—simple, yet iconic,” continued Nwigwe. “The Preseason represents hard work and excellence, and it felt like the perfect shoe to launch my own journey.”

Credits: Reebok

The Chukwu OTU features an all-new mixed material upper silhouette utilizing textile, hairy suede, and nubuck leather to form a series of uniquely curved overlays that provide depth and motion. The design perfectly blends an archival aesthetic with modern sensibility. The OTU, meaning “One” in Igbo, is a tribute to Nwigwe’s Nigerian American roots, celebrating heritage and the universal pursuit of greatness. “The OTU reflects my dual identity—being African American, first-generation American, and deeply connected to my Nigerian heritage. It’s more than a name; it’s the blending of cultures and values that shape who I am,” Nwigwe added.

The Chukwu OTU will be available from April.

Nwigwe referenced the nostalgia of playing collegiate football and his love of the game, taking cues from silhouettes and textures often found on the gridiron during the design process. In addition to The Chukwu OTU, collection highlights include a gender-neutral, game-inspired apparel capsule, including pieces like:

Coaches Jacket: Padded jacket with double-end zipper, embroidered graphics, custom zipper trims, back pleating details, pockets with invisible zipper, oversized fit.

Padded jacket with double-end zipper, embroidered graphics, custom zipper trims, back pleating details, pockets with invisible zipper, oversized fit. Football Jersey: Features the number 88, paying tribute to his wife, Fat, and their five children — Nwigwe's #1 source of inspiration. Includes applique graphic with satin stitch edge, embroidered football nameplate graphic, satin stitch and embroidered logos, notched hem detailing, performance mock eyelet paneling, and an oversized fit.

Features the number 88, paying tribute to his wife, Fat, and their five children — Nwigwe's #1 source of inspiration. Includes applique graphic with satin stitch edge, embroidered football nameplate graphic, satin stitch and embroidered logos, notched hem detailing, performance mock eyelet paneling, and an oversized fit. Graphic Hoodie: Heavyweight premium fleece with a doubled hood and overlap feature with stopper. Open hem and sleeves, self-lined hood, embroidered logo, applique graphic with satin stitch edge at the back, oversized fit.

Heavyweight premium fleece with a doubled hood and overlap feature with stopper. Open hem and sleeves, self-lined hood, embroidered logo, applique graphic with satin stitch edge at the back, oversized fit. Graphic Tee: Mock neck ribbed collar, oversized fit, embroidered graphic.

Mock neck ribbed collar, oversized fit, embroidered graphic. Sideline Jacket: Oversized with a sherpa hood/collar, Reebok x Chukwu embroidered logo.

Oversized with a sherpa hood/collar, Reebok x Chukwu embroidered logo. Vest: Oversized fit, padded woven body, graphic details, custom zipper trims.

Oversized fit, padded woven body, graphic details, custom zipper trims. Zip-Off Pant: Linen woven pant with zip-off features, elastic waistband with drawcord sides, padded panels, relaxed fit, perfect for the individual on the go.

Credits: Reebok

All styles in the collection are executed in Nwigwe’s signature Mint Green hue and Black, creating an intimate connection to his artistic vision and identity. “Every detail, every element, works together to create something that feels both intricate and effortless at the same time, a reflection of my design philosophy—Complex Simplicity,” he concluded.

Officially launching “Reebok x Chukwu”, the “Preseason OTU” is available beginning February 21, exclusively from Reebok.eu and specialty retailers, with additional chapters from the overarching collaboration expected to land throughout 2025.