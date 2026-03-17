Regatta: Let the rain come

Regatta's new Flower raincoat keeps you dry on even the wettest of days, effortlessly combining functionality with fashionable flair. This elegant jacket is designed for heavy downpours. It is equally suitable for a brisk walk by the water or a windy cycle through the city.

The signature print by designer Orla Kiely is immediately striking. Her iconic, graphic motifs feature large, playful and recognisable flowers, giving the jacket a distinctly fashionable look that instantly elevates any outfit. Let the rain come!

Dry and comfortable

Behind the stylish exterior lies smart technology. The jacket is crafted from breathable ISOTEX 15,000 fabric with fully taped seams, ensuring it is both reliably waterproof and comfortable. Its optimal breathability keeps the fabric feeling pleasant, even during a brisk walk or an active day outdoors.

A durable water-repellent finish ensures raindrops simply bead and roll off the fabric. The windproof, lightweight stretch material moves smoothly with the wearer. A fixed hood with a drawstring offers extra protection when the weather suddenly turns.

Credits: Regatta

Practical with a feminine touch

The jacket features an elegant, fashionable cut. Two spacious patch pockets provide room for a phone, keys or gloves. The lightweight taffeta lining feels soft to the touch, making the jacket comfortable to wear from early spring through to late autumn.

For every day

Whether heading to the market, strolling through the park or planning a weekend by the sea, this jacket combines protection with a cheerful aesthetic. It is the kind of piece that becomes a staple by the door, ready for any turn in the British weather.