Regé-Jean Page wears an IWC Schaffhausen watch at the BAFTA Awards pre-party

British actor Regé-Jean Page was seen wearing an IWC Portugieser Chronograph (Ref. IW371624). The watch features a 41-millimetre stainless steel case and a sand-coloured dial. He wore the timepiece while attending the pre-BAFTA Awards party hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel at 5 Hertford Street in London, UK, on February 21, 2026.

Regé-Jean Page wearing an IWC Portugieser Chronograph (Ref. IW371624). LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 21: Regé-Jean Page attends the 2026 pre-BAFTA party hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel at 5 Hertford Street Club, London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

