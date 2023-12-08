Regina Pignatti: Behind the brand

Regina Pignatti, an Austrian designer, is at the forefront of the sustainable fashion movement with her limited edition brand. Her background includes notable experience with international companies like Adidas and Emilio Pucci. Pignatti's education from Vienna's Fashion School Hetzendorf, coupled with a degree in Design, Clothing Engineering, and Tailoring, has significantly influenced her approach to fashion design.

Founder Regina Pignatti Credits: Regina Pignatti

Her brand is characterized by its commitment to sustainability, using eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton, pure silks, linen from Italy, and Eco wool from Portugal. These choices reflect a conscious effort to reduce the environmental impact of her products. Each piece in her collection is handcrafted by local artisans and herself, ensuring high-quality and unique styles.

Pignatti's design process involves a careful selection of sustainable materials and a focus on limited production. The brand emphasizes the importance of creating a small number of pieces for each design, with a maximum of 50 pieces worldwide, to maintain exclusivity and reduce waste. This approach challenges the norms of mass production prevalent in the fashion industry. In addition to her commitment to sustainability, Pignatti brings a deep understanding of fabric and color to her designs. Her work is characterized by a blend of creativity and technical expertise, resulting in garments that are both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally responsible.

Regina Pignatti's brand stands out for its combination of sustainable practices, high-quality craftsmanship, and unique designs. Her approach challenges the traditional fashion industry norms and sets a standard for other designers to follow in creating environmentally conscious and aesthetically appealing fashion. The brand's philosophy is encapsulated in its motto: "Dress smart, unique, and individual," which aligns with its mission to produce sustainable fashion under ethical conditions. Pignatti's work is a clear example of how fashion can be both stylish and sustainable.