Reiss introduces The Royal Ballet collection

Reiss | The Royal Ballet is a 60-piece collection uniting Reiss’ modern design with the timeless sophistication of The Royal Ballet.

Inspired by the dancers’ world, from street to studio, the collection spans four capsules: rehearsal wear, performance, celebratory dressing, and off-duty style. Design details reference classic ballet elements, with tulle skirts, corsetry lacing, ribbon ties, and soft luxe jersey in a palette of blush, ivory, mink, black, and scarlet.

Reiss | The Royal Ballet. Credits: Reiss

Reiss | The Royal Ballet. Credits: Reiss

Reiss | The Royal Ballet. Credits: Reiss

Reiss | The Royal Ballet. Credits: Reiss

The campaign stars Royal Ballet dancers Marianna Tsembenhoi and Francisco Serrano, with ten percent of sales supporting the Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation.

The collection is available now to shop online and in-store.