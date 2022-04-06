Religion Clothing and its pursuit of individual style

Find the perfect fit with our selection of denim, in a variety of fits and washes, with split pocket detailing and a touch of distressing for worn-in aesthetic. Our denim is individually finished, making each piece unique. From slim fit, to a more contemporary skater or straight leg in rigid and stretch denim, they are all crafted with the wearer in mind.

About Religion Clothing

Devoted to the pursuit of individual style, Religion was formed in the early 90’s. Heavily influenced by lyrical quotes, music muses and London's East End. With offices based in the heart of Shoreditch and Bali. Our in house designers ensure attention to detail, quality and fit at every stage. We are constantly evolving to keep up with increasing customer demands and the ever changing retail and online markets. With lines across menswear, womenswear, accessories and jewellery.

Here at Religion we have a ’No Fear’ policy in design experiment, techniques, washes and trends. The DNA is unique and unmistakable, empowering the consumers desire to express their own creativity through the clothes they choose to wear.

