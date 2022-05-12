Religion SS22 Collection: I'm set free

I’m set free.

The SS22 collection I’m set free is all about positive vibes and bright colours on effortless shapes.

This season we are offering styles in 2 or 3 print or colour options to cater for a variety of customers and occasions.

Highlights are bright florals in corals, animal prints in soft blue tones and feather prints in bright blue or bright pink hues.

Religion, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

All shapes are cut to an easy-to-wear silhouette and versatile for a fashionable take on individual style.

Offering lightweight knits in corals or navy palm jacquard, dip dye and slogan jumpers next to summer suiting.

Reworking classic and bestseller shapes in numerous ways.

All our prints are hand painted in our Shoreditch showroom and printed on vegan silk, sustainable cotton jersey or 50% recycled polyester georgette.

This collection is unique and unmistakable Religion through the prints and shapes we use, celebrating all shapes, sizes and ages.

